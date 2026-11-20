What’s your favorite pie, ? When it comes to Thanksgiving, the most popular pie flavor varies depending on where you live in the U.S. In the western states, pumpkin is definitely the fave. But as you travel east, the preference changes from pumpkin to pecan, and then to apple.

While I will definitely have at least one of those at my holiday table next Thursday, I am also including something for the gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan peeps that are coming: Sweet Corn Pie!

I’m featuring Veggie Forward Desserts all month, and this non-traditional recipe for Mexican pay de elote (corn pie) is sweet, subtle, and something everyone can enjoy.

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

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A Holiday Gift for You

Holiday gifts have come a little early: become a paid subscriber this month, and you’ll receive my new Holiday Mocktails book as a thank you!

It features 6 fun holiday drinkies that are seasonal, festive, and alcohol-free. Plus recipes for 2 flavored simple syrups (can be made regular and sugar-free) and pretty ice cubes to add to any drink.

These are mocktails that you are going to love: Ginger Cranberry Mule, Rosemary Lime Rickey, Espresso Martini Mocktail, Salted Maple Rosemary Sour, Nutmeg Ginger Fizz, and Pomegranate Apple Spritz.

Plus easy-to-make Ginger Simple Syrup, Rosemary Simple Syrup, and Festive Ice Cubes that will level up all your drinks this season!

Veggie Forward Desserts

When I was thinking about recipes I wanted to feature this month, I kept circling back to the idea of putting vegetables into desserts. I know some of you are thinking, “Girl, just WHY. Leave desserts alone.” But there are already so many sweet treats that feature vegetables.

Zucchini bread. Chickpea chocolate chip blondies. Avocado chocolate mousse.

Many of these treats rely on extra sugar or some other type of sweetener to mask the flavor of the veggie so that “you don’t even taste it.” Remember the parenting trend back in the mid-2000s of sneaking pureed vegetables into everything to get kids to eat their veggies? Now, I also jumped on this bandwagon for a while, so no judgment here!

But what we’re doing this month with veggie-forward desserts isn’t about hiding anything. These vegetables play a starring role both in appearance and flavor. It helps to use vegetables like pumpkin, carrots, corn, and beets. They are naturally sweet, so don’t require as much sweetener, plus they add fiber, nutrients, and complex flavors.

Featured previously this month: Pumpkin Ginger Yogurt Bark and Stephanie Hansen’s Carrot Cake with Cranberries and Pecans. Have you tried either one yet?

Today’s recipe features corn and is my version of a Mexican dessert called pays de elote, or sweet corn pie. The traditional recipe is a beautiful custardy pie that includes corn, milk or sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and butter. It’s delicious, especially when topped with whipped cream or a drizzle of caramel.

Since there are several DF peeps in my immediate and extended family, I challenged myself to make this dessert dairy-free. Not only is this recipe dairy-free, but it is also easily adapted to be gluten-free with a simple swap.

Recipe

Sweet Corn Pie

Yields 12 slices

Time: 90 minutes plus cooling time

The corn flavor shines through in this simple and tender pie. While it is not as silky as a dairy-based pie, it is pudding-like and delicately flavored with vanilla and cinnamon. Because it is dairy-free, vegan, and easily made gluten-free, it’s a great addition to your holiday table!

Crust Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups finely crushed graham crackers (regular or gluten-free)

5 Tablespoons vegan butter or coconut oil, melted

Filling Ingredients:

2 cups corn kernels, fresh or thawed from frozen

16 ounces silken tofu

1/2 cup granulated sugar or alternative sweetener like monkfruit-allulose blend

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

4 Tablespoons vegan butter or coconut oil, melted

3 Tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F/175 C. Move rack to center slot in oven. Combine the crushed graham crackers and vegan butter in a bowl. Stir until incorporated and looks like wet sand. Tip mixture into a 9-inch pie pan and press onto the bottom and sides. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes, just until fragrant. Remove from oven and let cool. If using thawed corn, lightly squeeze it by the handfuls to remove excess moisture. Blot dry with a paper towel to dry the kernels. Add the corn plus all the remaining filling ingredients to a blender. Blitz for 30 seconds until everything is mixed. The filling will be slightly lumpy with bits of corn. Pour the filling into the crust. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until edges are set. The center will be mostly set but still have some jiggle. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack. Serve at room temperature with a dusting of cinnamon or dairy-free whipped cream. Cover and store leftovers in the fridge.

More Pies

It’s pie season! Here are more pies to consider making between now and New Year’s.

Cranberry Lime Pie. Be the person who brings the hot pink pie! Crushed gingersnaps and pecans form the warm, nutty crust filled with sweet-tart cranberry lime curd. Top with sugared cranberries and pecans.

Triple Flavor Slab Pie. It’s a little crazy and a lotta fun. This is a sheet pan slab pie that includes all your favorite flavors: pecan, apple, and pumpkin.

Grapefruit, Lime and Tequila Pie. Light, tangy, and refreshing! This combines citrus juices and zest with the most popular spirit of Mexico. If you think this sounds like a cocktail, you’re right. It has all the flavors of a Paloma.

Tell Me

What’s your favorite pie? I’d love to know what kind is a must-have at your gatherings.

Coming next week: one more veggie-forward dessert, and it involves chocolate. Happy Thanksgiving, and see you next Friday!

Holiday Shop in my Bookstore!