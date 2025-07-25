Hi friends! A sunny Southern California welcome to you. Hello, new subscribers. I’m glad you found your way here. Looking for past recipes and newsletters? You’ll find them at the updated Recipe Index or in the Archive.

Every Friday, this newsletter brings you bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

Do your eyes need a break? I read the post to you in the audio linked above (don’t worry, it’s not a robot).

It’s hard to believe July is coming to an end, and so is our Salads and Sips for 2 series. Did you have a favorite meal salad or drink from this series? I got so many wonderful comments from folks, so I hope you get a chance to try them: Sumac Chicken and Grilled Artichoke Salad, Pan-seared Ahi with Mango Avo Salad, and Tofu Bok Choy Barley Salad. These were all perfect hot weather dishes.

And for the sips: Rosewater Spritz, Umeboshi Gin Fizz, and Ginger Lemon Drop helped cool things down, didn’t they? Either with or without alcohol!

Today is the last salad and sip installment, and it’s a yummy one!

Coming in August

So what’s on the horizon next month? I think you are going to be excited about this: fermentation! Yes, a month of fermented food and drink recipes.

Wait, don’t scroll away, lol!

Fermentation is a wonderfully easy way to preserve summer fruit and vegetables for the coming months. Fermented foods can potentially provide health benefits, especially for our tummies. These goodies are delicious and bring some zing to everyday dishes.

I will show you the easy how-tos and share some troubleshooting tips. And you know me, I’ll include a homemade kimchi recipe.

Life in SoCal

Is living in California all sunshine and tacos? Not always, but mostly. I like to share the good things here in my newsletter and on Substack Notes.

Goodies from an L.A.-based chocolatier, golfing with my youngest, and pitting cherries.

This week, I’ve included some photos from a visit to a Southern California tradition that’s been around since 1932. For those who’ve never heard of Pageant of the Masters, it is a unique experience held each summer in Laguna Beach. An outdoor amphitheater is transformed into a tableaux vivants, or living picture, where works of art are recreated in 3D. Scenery, props, and people are dressed and composed to look like classical or contemporary artwork. It is, quite literally, paintings that have come to life! Photography is prohibited during the show, but friends, it’s spectacular and I highly recommend it.

Art vendors, restaurant, and tableaux vivants show all in one marvelous evening!

Recipes

Vietnamese-ish Summer Roll Salad

Serves 2 to 3 generously

Time: 35-ish minutes

This salad is a deconstructed summer roll with all the same elements: crunchy veg, tender shrimp, and tangy sauce! It’s refreshing on a hot day and perfect for a sunset dinner on the patio, at the beach, or on the couch. Does this recipe look familiar to you? It is very much like the Fresh Vietnamese-style Summer Rolls I made previously, except in a salad format!

Notes:

This is a loosey-goosey recipe, so consider the measurements as guidelines, not rules . Not into bean sprouts? Use shredded cabbage instead. Want more cucumbers? Add them. You’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

Dry mung noodles are sold at my local store in a 6-ounce bag. Inside are four coiled noodle nests. I use just one of them for frying (note how they blow up and quadruple in size once fried). Rice vermicelli noodles are a good sub.

Salad Ingredients:

1 lb large or jumbo shrimp

2 carrots, shaved with veg peeler (about 4 cups)

2 cups bean sprouts

4 to 5 mini cucumbers, sliced (about 1 cup)

1 cup cilantro leaves

1/2 cup mint leaves

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced

1/4 pkg mung bean noodles (or rice vermicelli noodles)

Oil for frying

Dressing Ingredients:

4 Tbsp fish sauce

4 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

2 Tbsp Mae Ploy or other sweet chili sauce

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

2 Tbsp water

Directions:

Cook the shrimp by bringing 3 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the shrimp, either frozen or thawed is fine, and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque and pink. Immediately remove the heat and drain. Rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Don’t overcook the shrimp because they will turn rubbery and you will regret everything. Drain and set aside. Combine the shaved carrots, bean sprouts, cucumber, cilantro, mint, and jalapeno in a large bowl. Toss to combine and set aside. Heat a deep skillet over high heat. Pour in enough oil (I like grapeseed or olive oil) to cover the bottom of the pan and up the sides by about an inch. While you are waiting for the oil to heat, break up the dry mung noodles into smaller sections. Once the oil is hot, add a small section of mung noodles to the pan. They will immediately sputter and turn white. Use tongs to turn them over if needed to fry the other side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined rack to drain. Repeat with the remaining noodles. This goes very fast! Make the dressing by adding all the ingredients to a small bowl and stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Now it’s time to assemble the salad! You can either assemble each plate or let your peeps assemble their own. Place some veggie mixture on the plate, top with shrimp, add some crunchy noodles, and drizzle on a spoonful of dressing.

Tamarind Mojito Cocktail/Mocktail

Makes 1 drink

Time: 5 minutes

A refreshing spin on the mojito with the addition of tamarind paste! Remember we used this paste when making homemade chamoy last month? I’m not one to let condiments languish at the back of the pantry, so we’re using it here. This drink is easily made non-alcoholic by omitting the rum and triple sec. Still delish!

Ingredients:

2 oz white rum

1 oz triple sec

1/2 oz agave or simple syrup

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1 tsp tamarind concentrate (note the measurement in teaspoons)

5 mint leaves

4 to 6 oz sparkling water

Garnish: mint sprigs, lime wheels

Directions:

Tip the rum, triple sec, agave, lime juice, tamarind concentrate, and mint leaves into a cocktail shaker. Add 4 to 5 ice cubes. Put the top on and shake until cold, about 20 seconds. Fill a rocks glass halfway with ice. Now you have a choice. You can double-strain the cocktail like I did by pouring it through a fine mesh strainer to prevent all the bits of leaves and tamarind pulp from winding up in your drink. If you don’t mind them, you can skip this and just use the regular strainer on your cocktail shaker. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with mint sprig and lime wheel. Sip and smile!

Dessert

Don’t know about you, but I can’t get enough of the fab stone fruits that are in season right now! Normally, they are eaten as is or added to a bowl of Greek yogurt. However, I recently made Herby Peach Cherry Crumble and it’s amazingly delicious. My kitchen is way too hot to roll out pie dough, so this rosemary shortbread crumble situation is a perfect topping.

Tell Me

Did you have a favorite salad this month? Hit reply and leave a comment below.

Coming next month: it’s all about fermented food! Don’t be afraid, it’s gonna be delicious. See you next Friday!

P.S. Will you do something for me? I promise it takes less than 1 second. If you enjoyed this post, please press the heart button. It truly helps others to discover it!