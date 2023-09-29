Coffee in NYC

New! York! City! It’s an exclamation mark kind of place, and so are its coffee shops. When at home in Southern California, I make my own coffee and drink it black. But when visiting my mom in Manhattan, I go out for coffee because she only has powdered instant at her place. And I order a few bougie coffee drinks just because.

Starbucks? Yes and no

Now, I’m not one of those avoid-Starbucks-at-all-costs coffee drinkers, but I fit the profile of one: I don’t have a complicated coffee order, like to support small businesses, and enjoy quirky more than corporate.

Photo by DuoNguyen on Unsplash

However, if I am in my local area, I more often than not wind up at a Starbucks.

Why?

They are everywhere.

I’m normally meeting up with someone to catch up on life so coffee shop atmosphere is secondary.

They have normal business hours, unlike those cute and quirky coffee houses. True story: a friend and I met at a small local coffee shop near me on a Monday morning, only to find it closed. NOT OPEN ON MONDAYS. Sigh.

But! When in NYC, I never go to Starbucks. Why? Same reasons, actually.

They are everywhere.

I’m not meeting up with an old friend, so I am completely invested in an interesting atmosphere and menu.

When away from home I’m not keeping normal business hours either.

What I Drank

Here are the places I hit last month for my daily dose.

Blank Street Coffee (298 Fifth Ave.)

Pistachio latte. Since I don’t like overly sweet coffee, I got two instead of three pumps of pistachio syrup and it was perfect for me. Nutty, smooth, and easy drinking. My mom rarely drinks coffee, but when she does, it’s always (and I mean 100 percent of the time) a cappuccino! Plus, we met a sweet Australian couple there who had come into town to see Billy Joel in one of his monthly concerts at Madison Square Garden. Oh, and to visit their son, lol. But mainly to see Billy Joel, who I now want to see in concert, too.

Coppa Nomad (21 E. 27th St.)

Cortado. A double shot of espresso with an equal amount of whole milk. It was small but mighty! My mom got a cappuccino. We sat outside because it was a little hot and stuffy in the coffee shop when we visited. But they have the cutest mini-library tucked into an inside nook that would be a quiet and cozy spot for coffee and contemplation.

Gotham Coffee (23 W. 19th St.)

Espresso tonic. A glass of ice cubes, tonic water, and chilled espresso. It was my first time having one and I found it unusual, surprisingly good, and refreshing on a hot morning. My mom got a cappuccino (surprise) and loved the beautiful cappuccino art. The barista here was very helpful and kind. He offered to make me another drink if I didn’t like the espresso tonic. There is indoor and outdoor seating, perfect for watching people make their way to Union Square farmers market, which is where we headed afterward. And where I met NYT food writer Eric Kim (that’s me fangirling in the photo below) after he demonstrated how to make his furikake tomato sandwich. He was so friendly and open to chatting. What a nice guy!

MoMA Terrace Cafe (11 W. 53rd St.)

Cappuccino. I joined my mom in ordering one. Food and drink at museum cafes can be sketchy I know, but this is NYC my darlings, so everything was delicious. The cappuccino was super smooth. We wanted to sit outside on the patio but a downpour had started so we relented. Our waitress was totally old-school in all the right ways and I felt like I was being taken care of by a favorite aunt.

Tell Me

Have you tried any of these places? If so, what did you think and what did you order?

Also, I would love to hear your NYC coffee shop recommendations!