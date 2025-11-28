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Compound Butter

We’ve been making compound butters, or what I like to call “fancy butters,” all month long. These butters add a special touch to any weeknight meal or holiday dinner. Have you tried the jalapeno butter, maple sage butter, or radish butter terrine yet? They are so easy to put together and so tasty.

Compound butters are a mixture of softened butter and a few other ingredients smushed in, packed into a container, and refrigerated until firm. They add a delicious layer of flavor to anything and everything, like breads, crackers, fish, meats, poultry, soups, and veggies.

I’ve paired them with some yummy bread recipes this month, including Mexican Beer Bread, Pumpkin Challah, and Nordic-style Rye.

Since not everyone eats bread made from wheat or rye flour, each week I’ve also included a link to an alternative bread that may better fit your way of eating.

This week, however, the tables are turned! I’m featuring the alternative bread: keto sesame dinner rolls.

Once upon a time, I followed a keto diet for about 10 minutes. Actually, it was more like six months. While I did not choose to continue eating this way, there are several keto recipes that I still make because I enjoy them. This bread recipe is one of them!

For those who would rather serve a more traditional, fluffy, yeasty bread roll, you’ll want to make Rebecca Blackwell’s soft and buttery Homemade Dinner Rolls. Yes, I’ve made these, and yes, they are truly delicious! I think they’d be wonderful with this week’s compound butter.

Recipes

Za’atar Butter

Yields 4 oz compound butter

Time: 10-ish minutes

A deliciously herby butter that includes all the flavors of za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice seasoning! Fresh herbs bring a heady aroma, while ground sumac and toasted sesame seeds lend some earthiness and texture. It’s delicious on breads, crackers, chicken, and fish.

Notes:

Just a reminder, 4 oz of butter is the same as 1/2 cup or 1 stick in the U.S.

The best way to finely chop herbs? Make sure they are completely dry! For years, I would rinse herbs and immediately chop them, making life harder (and a mess of the cutting board). Rinse them way ahead of time or thoroughly dry them before chopping. So much better!

To help the butter keep its rounded shape, wrap it in parchment, roll it on the counter to shape it, then place it inside an empty cylinder before refrigerating. I like to use a stainless steel water tumbler, but an empty paper towel roll works, too. The butter just needs something round-ish to keep its bottom surface from flattening as it firms up in the fridge.

Ingredients:

4 oz butter, softened

1 Tbsp fresh oregano, finely chopped

1 Tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped

1/2 Tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp ground sumac

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

Place the butter in a bowl and mash it with a fork or silicone spatula. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine thoroughly. Pack into a small bowl or shape as desired. Cover and refrigerate until firm if not using immediately. Butter keeps for about one week.

Keto Sesame Dinner Rolls

Yields 9 rolls

Time: 40-ish minutes

A keto-friendly dinner roll that bakes up deliciously good! Made from the popular “fathead dough,” (what a name!), these rolls are topped with sesame seeds for some crunch. Thanks to The Big Man’s World for the keto dinner rolls recipe.

Notes:

This type of dough doesn’t yield a big, fluffy roll but one that is denser. It’s still delicious and a wonderful alternative for someone who doesn’t eat white flour.

Be sure that the melted cheeses have cooled enough to handle before adding the eggs or touching the dough with your hands.

This recipe can also be used to make keto bagels. Just divide the dough into six small rounds and make a hole in the middle to shape into a bagel.

Ingredients:

2 cups low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, shredded

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 lightly beaten egg for egg wash

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F/176 C. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper and set aside. Place the mozzarella and cream cheese in a microwave-safe bowl. Nuke in the microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute, stir with a silicone spatula, and microwave again for 30 seconds. The cheeses should be melty and cohesive when stirred together. Set aside to cool for a minute or two. Beat the eggs together in a small bowl, then add to the melted cheese and stir like mad. Add the almond flour, baking powder, and salt, then stir again. It will be clumpy at first, and you may need to use your hands to incorporate everything together. Divide the dough into 9 equal parts. Roll into balls and place in the prepared pan. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 25-ish minutes until the tops are golden. Remove and let cool in the pan on a wire rack.

Tell Me

Did you have a favorite fancy butter recipe this month? I’d love to know which one!

Coming next week: It will be December, and there’s a month of sweet and salty snacks on the way! See you next Friday.

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