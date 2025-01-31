Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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The Simmering Chef
Feb 1, 2025

Betty! Oh, that Borscht! Scrump-dilly-icious! Now, that herb bread is intriguing and, if you don't mind, I think I'll try adapting it into an extreme fermented sourdough version. thank you for a superb post! ~Janet

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
Jan 31, 2025Edited

I adore borscht…russian-style with chopped eggs, dill, and scallion or lighter Beet kubeh or Old World beef as here from @Betty Williams

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