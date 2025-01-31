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January has been a wild ride on so many levels for us in Southern California but thankfully we’ve had comforting soups along the way. Did you try any of these? Veggie, Bean, and Farro, Roasted Tomato Soup with Gochujang Drizzle, Chicken, Corn, and Poblano, and Mexican-style Caldo de Camarón.

At the end of today’s post, be sure to take the poll on which one was your favorite!

Betty Eatz Podcast

Have you listened to the first episode of my new podcast? It features Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost! We dish about how to identify good recipes, what it’s like living full-time in an RV, and her new nationwide supper clubs. Also included: the recipe for her tried-and-true, best-ever dinner rolls!

Rebecca Blackwell

Listen to the podcast here on Substack or on your favorite listening platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. You’re going to love hearing her story!

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On to this week’s recipe: the last soup of January!

Recipes

Beefy Borscht

Serves 4

Time: 3 hours

Beefy, brothy, and beet-y: this is such a nourishing soup that is so warming and filling. Even beet-haters love this soup! The meaty broth is a flavor bomb as are the roasted root veggies. And don’t skip the dash of vinegar at the end because it is key!

This takes 3 hours if you do it all in one go. But, you can divide the work over two days by prepping the meat and veggies one day. Then, on the second day, you’ll need only 30-ish minutes to finish putting the soup together. Thanks to Simply Recipes for the recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil

2 lbs beef neck bones or bone-in beef shank

1 ½ cups chopped onion

8 cups beef broth, divided use

1 ½ lbs beets, peeled and diced into ½-inch cubes

1 lb carrots, peeled and chopped into ½-inch pieces

1 tsp olive oil

2 cups thinly sliced cabbage

¾ cup chopped fresh dill

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Garnishes: sour cream, chopped dill

Directions:

Heat the oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook until it is lightly browned on all sides. Scooch the meat over and add the onions. Cook the onions for 5 minutes or until they are softened. Add 4 cups of broth to the pot and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat, cover, and let it simmer for 60 to 90 minutes until the meat is fork-tender. Preheat the oven to 400 F/200 C. Grease a rimmed baking sheet with oil. Add the beets and carrots in a single layer and drizzle with a teaspoon of oil. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove the meat from the pot and chop it into bite-sized pieces. Discard bones and gristle. Return the meat to the pot. Add the roasted veggies and the remaining 4 cups of broth. Throw in the cabbage and half of the chopped dill. Simmer the soup for 15 minutes or until the cabbage is tender. Sprinkle in the vinegar and stir. Taste the soup and add salt and pepper to your liking. To serve the soup, ladle it into individual bowls. Top with a spoonful of sour cream and garnish with remaining chopped fresh dill.

Pull-apart Herb Bread

Serves 4

Time: 3 1/2 to 4 hours

Buttery, herby, and so, so good! Plus, no knife is required! This is so easy to serve because it literally pulls apart, piece by piece. Herb butter is slathered in between each slice before baking so your kitchen smells heavenly as the bread bakes!

Don’t be afraid of the time needed. The work can be divided over two days. Thanks to Sally’s Baking Addiction for the recipe inspiration.

Dough Ingredients:

1 pkg (2 1/4 tsp) instant yeast

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

3/4 cup milk, any kind

3 Tbsp butter, softened

1 egg

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried)

Filling Ingredients:

5 Tbsp butter, softened

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary (or 1 tsp dried)

1 Tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley (or 1 tsp dried)

1/2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh sage (or 1/2 tsp dried)

1/2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme (or 1/2 tsp dried)

2 garlic cloves, minced

Garnish: 1 Tbsp melted butter, flaky salt

Directions:

Make the dough by pouring the yeast granules and sugar into a large bowl or bowl of a stand mixer. Warm the milk in the microwave just until it is warm to the touch. It should take less than 1 minute. Pour the milk into the bowl and let the yeast and sugar dissolve. Cover with a clean towel and let sit for a few minutes for the yeast to bloom. Add the butter, egg, flour, salt, and rosemary. Mix on low speed (or use a spatula) for 3 or 4 minutes until dough comes together. If the dough is too sticky, add one tablespoon of flour and mix again. Dough is fickle by nature, so you will need to gauge if you need to add more flour, just a tablespoon at a time until it starts to pull away cleanly from the sides of the bowl. Knead for 5-ish minutes in either the mixer using a dough hook or by hand until smooth and elastic. This is a soft dough so I prefer to do it by hand but you’re an adult so do it the way you want. Place the dough into a greased bowl, turning it once so the greased side is facing up. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm-ish area of the kitchen (or in the oven with just the light on). Let it rise for 60 minutes or until doubled in size. While the dough proofs, make the filling. The butter should be soft enough to smash with a fork. If not, microwave it for 5 seconds and check it. Add all the filling ingredients together with the butter in a bowl and mix. Cover and set aside until ready to assemble. Grease the bottom and sides of a 9x5-inch loaf pan and set aside. At this point, if you are prepping this ahead, deflate the dough, leave it in the bowl, and cover with plastic. Place it in the fridge overnight (or up to 2 days). When ready to use, allow the dough to sit at room temp for 30 minutes before shaping. Otherwise, deflate the dough and divide into 12 equal-sized balls. Flatten each piece by using a rolling pin or patting with your hands until it is 4 inches across. Spread a teaspoon or two of the filling on the dough round. Fold it in half like a taco and place it in the prepared loaf pan. Repeat with the remaining dough. When you are done, it will look like a loaf pan filled with little dough tacos! Cover with greased plastic wrap or aluminum foil and allow to rise for 45 minutes or until puffy. Heat the oven to 350 F/175 C. Bake the loaf, uncovered, for 50-ish minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and immediately brush with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky salt. Leave the bread in the pan and cool on a wire rack for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and serve warm.

Tell Me

That’s a wrap on our January soups! Do you have a favorite? Please vote.

Coming next week: February’s Dinners for 2. A month of meals just for you and a special someone like your spouse, friend, or neighbor. Perfectly proportioned recipes for two to enjoy with good conversation. See you next Friday.