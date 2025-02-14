Hi friends! A sunny welcome to you all and to new subscribers. We chat about California Cuisine every Friday and I’m so glad you found your way here.

February brings the Dinner for 2 series! Each Friday features a meal recipe that’s perfect for you and a dining companion. That person might be your spouse or significant other. But it might be a son-in-law, a gym buddy, or a new friend.

It’s just you and someone you want to spend time with, tête-à-tête as they say, enjoying a meal and good conversation.

Some weeks include cocktails for two, or like this week, a dessert (yes, perfectly portioned just for two!).

New Podcast Episode

A new episode of the Betty Eatz Podcast dropped this week! I had the pleasure of chatting with Martin Sorge, recipe developer, food writer, home baker, and winner of The Great American Baking Show!

Photo courtesy of Martin Sorge

A confessed “baking nerd,” Martin shares his insight into spotting good baking recipes, using kitchen scales, experimenting with alternative flours, and exploring the glories of German bread. Included is one of his tried-and-true bread recipes: Lovely Lazy Loaf!

You will love hearing his story and the baking tips he shares. Subscribe to his newsletter here:

Listen to the podcast with the link here or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

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Citrus Season

Winter is citrus season in California, so my trees are heavy with fruit. While yields vary each year, I can count on at least one of my four trees to produce a bounty that needs to be used. This year it’s the sour orange tree that was previously a lime tree.

I feel I should explain.

When we first planted our citrus trees, I wanted lemon, lime, grapefruit, and orange because I love citrus and use it liberally in recipes and drinks. They are so delicious!

Each of the trees has had its own journey of great years and not-so-great years. But the lime tree became my problem child. For many years, it consistently produced beautiful limes. But that changed a year or two ago. The limes morphed into little orange balls that were incredibly sour and inedible.

What happened?

Sour orange is frequently used as a rootstock to which other citrus is grafted because it is resistant to fungal diseases and can help produce high yields. However, if rootstock suckers are left unchecked and untrimmed, they can take over whatever has been grafted onto them. And I think that is what happened here.

So, I have a former lime tree that now produces sour oranges. While on vacation in Greece last year, I learned that these types of oranges are great tucked into meat dishes and make wonderful orange marmalade.

Today’s recipes for Chicken with Orange and Shallots (and the Mini Basque Cheesecakes!) are for paid and founding subscribers. Want to become one? It’s easy.

Recipes

Chicken with Orange and Shallots

Serves 2

Time: 40-ish minutes

Deliciously juicy and tender chicken gets baked with fresh orange and shallots with some simple seasonings. Crisp-tender green beans and fresh herbs add flavor and brightness. This is such an easy dish with great flavor!

Ingredients:

1 large shallot, trimmed and quartered

2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 or 2 small sour or regular oranges, sliced into rounds

1 Tbsp white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1/2 lb green beans, trimmed

Fresh oregano or other herbs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 F/220 C. Arrange the shallots and chicken in an 8 or 9-inch baking pan. Place the orange slices around and over the chicken. Mix the vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper in a small bowl then pour it over everything in the pan. Sprinkle on the brown sugar. Bake, uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken is done and juices run clear. A meat thermometer should read between 160-165 F/70-75 C. Slide it under the broiler for a minute or two for extra browning. While the chicken cooks, stir-fry the green beans in a skillet over medium-high heat until they are crisp tender. Or steam them if you prefer. To serve, evenly divide the chicken, shallot, oranges, and green beans onto two dinner plates. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Mini Basque Cheesecakes

Serves 2

Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Creamy, dreamy, Basque-style cheesecakes, but make them tiny! These are luscious with a hint of lemon. They are delicious all on their own, but add any garnishes you like, such as fruit preserves or whipped cream.

There are several mini cheesecake recipes online but upon testing several of them, I discovered they actually made three, sometimes four mini cheesecakes. So I fiddled around and reworked recipes to get it right! This surprisingly easy version makes *exactly* two mini desserts for you to enjoy with your dinner companion.

Important notes:

Cream cheese needs to be at room temp and very soft or it will not incorporate well and you will have blobby white bits in your cheesecake. Zap the cream cheese in the microwave for 20 seconds, if needed.

Because of the small quantity, this batter is hand mixed rather than done with a mixer, which is just as well because a mixer will incorporate too much air into the batter causing the cheesecake to rise too quickly in the oven and crack.

Use the right size ramekins. For reference, I used 6-oz ramekins that measure 3 1/2 inches across and 2 inches deep. A ramekin this size accommodates 3/4 cup batter (6 ounces), which is needed for this recipe. If your ramekins are a different size, no worries but adjust accordingly!

Ingredients:

6 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 egg

1/2 Tbsp cornstarch

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp lemon zest

optional garnish: whipped cream, jam, or fruit

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 F/230 C. Move the oven rack to the center position and place a rimmed baking sheet in the oven as it preheats. Line two 6-oz ramekins with parchment paper. Mix the softened cream cheese, sugar, cream, and egg in a medium bowl. Stir to incorporate, then add the cornstarch, vanilla, and lemon zest. Stir until just combined and smooth. Evenly divide the batter between the two prepared ramekins. Gently tap them on the counter to release any air bubbles (you can also use the tip of a knife to pop any surface bubbles). Place the ramekins on the hot baking sheet in the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. The tops should be golden brown and the middles may be slightly jiggly. Ovens vary, so start checking at the 20-minute mark. If you’d like a browner top, place them under a broiler for a minute or two. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. The cheesecakes will initially be puffy but will deflate as they cool. Now you have a decision to make. Either eat the cheesecakes at room temperature or place them in the fridge to chill for 2 hours, then eat. They can also be covered and refrigerated overnight then eaten the next day. They keep refrigerated for 4 days or can be frozen for 2 to 3 weeks. To serve, peel off the parchment paper and place on a plate. Garnish as desired.

Tell Me

Which friend or family member would love this dinner and dessert combo? I’d love to hear who you are dining with this week!

Next week’s Dinner for 2: Baja Seafood Bake with Mango Salsa! Plus, Salty Dog cocktails. This is such a delicious recipe and one that my husband and I thoroughly enjoyed. See you next Friday!

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