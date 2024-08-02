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Annaliza's avatar
Annaliza
Aug 7, 2024

When the baby is swaddled in a blankie we call it lumpia Shanghai after the Filipino meat lumpia 😂 Vietnamese egg roll is my absolute fave. I’m cooking vegan lately to lower cholesterol levels. WhompWhomp 😆

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Dawne Tripodi
Aug 3, 2024

My favorite accompaniment to salad rolls is peanut sauce and nuoc cham. Sweet and salty and delicious!

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