Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Annaliza's avatar
Annaliza
May 27, 2024

I remember my first Passover, which was at my friend's house back in college. It was a wonderful experience, conducted by a Messianic rabbi, and everything pointed to Jesus. Instead of serving lamb, they served a delicious rotisserie chicken. It was a great experience all around. My last Passover experience was particularly meaningful, as it was my last Passover with my dad.

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