Hi there friends and Happy Friday! It’s wonderful to be with you again on this sunny morning in Southern California. Today we are dreaming about another sunny place, Greece, and we will compose a mouthwatering salad inspired by a recent trip.

You can listen to the audio which is read by me and not an AI robot. It’s posted above.

But first, let’s talk about booze.

Ouzo

Have you tasted ouzo? Or maybe you’re wondering, what is ouzo? Yes, it’s Greek, but you probably saw that coming.

Ouzo is a distilled liqueur flavored with anise. I’ve heard it said that if you don’t like black licorice, you won’t like ouzo. While black licorice and all things anise have never been my favorite flavors, I really enjoy ouzo.

While on vacation in Athens and the Peloponnese this spring, my husband and I found ourselves the recipients of complimentary glasses of ouzo at some restaurants. We thought, “Why not?” and imbibed since we were on vacation, after all. It quickly became a favorite drink.

Ouzo is produced in Greece, with the best brands coming from the island of Lesvos. We met a shop owner in Athens who specializes in food and drink products from his home island of Lesvos and got a lesson in how ouzo is made. It starts with fermented grapes or grain, then is distilled in copper or wooden stills. Finally, it’s flavored with anise seed.

It’s the oils from the anise seed that contribute to the “ouzo effect.” Ouzo goes from crystal clear to opaquely cloudy when cold water or ice is added to it. The reaction of the anise oil and cold water turns ouzo a milky white. Or maybe it’s magic.

The ouzo effect!

Regardless, ouzo is a potent liqueur and high in alcohol. A little goes a long way and it’s best to enjoy it slowly, with food. Today’s chicken salad is a perfect match for it.

Recipe

Greek-inspired Chicken Salad

Serves 4

Time needed: 1 hour plus a few hours of marinating

You will love this fresh, flavor-filled salad. It is perfect for hot summer nights and leftovers make for a great lunch the next day. Don’t be scared by the long ingredient list. You most likely have many of these things in your pantry or fridge. The salad ingredients are loosey-goosey so add or subtract what you want.

And you’ll be happy to know that no advanced cooking skills are required. Other than grilling, most of the action consists of measuring and dumping things together. It’s easy and you could absolutely make this for dinner tonight. Yum!

Don't these colors make you happy?

Chicken and marinade:

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1/2 Tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 or 3 sprigs fresh oregano (or 1 tsp dried)

2 or 3 sprigs fresh basil (or 1 tsp dried)

Salad:

4 cups arugula

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 cups Persian cucumbers, sliced in rounds

1 cup block feta, cubed

1/2 cup red onion, sliced

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives

1/2 cup sliced bell pepper

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup finely chopped shallots

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Directions:

Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and set aside. Dump the lemon juice, olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper in a 9x13 dish or gallon-size Ziploc bag. Give it a stir, then place the chicken thighs into the marinade. If you are using dried herbs, add them now. Turn the thighs over to completely coat them with marinade. Nestle the fresh oregano and basil sprigs between the chicken pieces. Cover (or seal) and place in the fridge for 3 or 4 hours. Overnight is okay, too, but nothing beyond 24 hours or the chicken will go mushy from the acid. Prep the salad by placing the arugula on a serving platter or on 4 individual dinner plates. Arrange the remaining salad ingredients on top and make it pretty. Or not. Place all the vinaigrette ingredients in a jar with a screw-top lid. Cover and shake well. Refrigerate until ready to use. Dressing keeps for a week in the fridge. Preheat the grill to high. Using a rag or paper towel slicked with a few tablespoons of olive oil, brush the grates with a light coating of oil. When the grill is hot, place the chicken on the grates, cover, and turn down the heat to medium. Cook the chicken for 5-ish minutes, then flip and cook for 5 more minutes or until juices run clear. If you like to use a meat thermometer, look for a temp between 160 to 165F (70 to 75C). No grill? No problem. Pan fry the chicken in a large skillet (you will have to do this in batches) on medium-high heat for 15-ish minutes, turning once. If you insist on turning on your oven in the middle of June, you can also bake the thighs at 400F/200C for 15 to 20-ish minutes. Remove the chicken from the grill and let rest for 5-ish minutes. If you are having ouzo as an aperitif, now is the time to pour yourself a small glass. Slice the chicken and place on top of prepared salad. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

Want something extra with your salad? Easy 30 Minute Flatbread is delicious.

With garlic parsley oil!

Tell Me

Are you excited about making this salad? I was pretty excited to eat it this week. Let me know how it comes out for you!

Next week will be…a grilled salad? Yep, and it’s awesome. See you next Friday!