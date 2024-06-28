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Debbie Parnakian's avatar
Debbie Parnakian
Jul 1, 2024

Just got home from that part of the world. We were offered ouzo while looking at carpets to buy in Turkey (part of a cruise excursion). Tom got talked into a glass and I was going to taste his. Yeah...where's my video camera when I need it? His face was priceless...probably because it is so strong. So I took the glass and as I was ready to taste it, I got the very strong whiff of black licorice, which I do not...and I mean do not...like. Fortunately I aborted the taste so I didn't have to taste it in my mouth all day but ouzo isn't something I'll order in a restaurant.

I will be trying your chicken salad recipe, though.

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Annaliza
Jul 1, 2024

Ooo, just in time for dinner! Thx for the recipe and the short trip back to Greece.

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