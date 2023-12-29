Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Annaliza
Dec 31, 2023Edited

On New Year's Eve, I'm all about tuning in to see the ball drop in every US time zone—got the hookup for that. Loved ringing in the new year with fun people. But, man, my fave times were back in the day when we'd crash at Grandma's place with all 75 of us family. At midnight, she'd toss cash in the air, and the stockings had an envelope with new years cash. Those were the days, ya know? Miss 'em. This year hubby wants to stay home. My first quiet NYE just me and him. 😭 Looking forward to the new content!

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