Hi there, friends! Hello to all of you who are new around here. We chat about California Cuisine every Friday. Welcome!

If you’d rather listen than read, the audio is above.

Things are heating up here in Southern California and flowers are blooming everywhere. I recently subscribed to The Flower Remedy by Kelli Pease, a fellow SoCal resident. Her newsletter is beautiful and inspiring.

She posted a photo of dahlias from her garden and it stopped me in my tracks! One of my good friends was named Dahlia but always went by her nickname DeDe. She passed away a few years ago but I think of her whenever I see this gorgeous flower.

Photo by Kelli Pease of The Flower Remedy

The spring flowers in my garden and around my neighborhood make me smile with their cheery colors. I enjoyed these beauties on my morning walk this week.

New Podcast Episode

I recently had the pleasure of talking to Maggie Hoffman of The Dinner Plan! After writing two cocktail books, working as an editor at Serious Eats and Epicurious, and contributing to several food magazines, Maggie now hosts a podcast that provides listeners with resources for dinner ideas and inspiration.

We chatted about everything from what brings joy in the kitchen to what makes a recipe “good” to her growing collection of strange silver forks, lol!

It was such a blast talking to her and I know you will enjoy listening in!

Find the episode at the button below or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Will you give it a thumbs up while you’re there so that others can find it more easily? Thanks and high fives in advance!

Listen Now

Big Fun on the Big Island

We are in the middle of a month-long series about Hawaii travel and island-style recipes like Coconut French Toast and Hawaiian Mai Tais. My hope is the information and tips will help you plan your next (or someday) trip to Hawaii.

Just a heads up that next week’s newsletter is just for paid subscribers! It will be chock-full of Hawaii information including a comprehensive list with links to the Airbnb and hotel we stayed in, restaurants, and activities. And yes, with honest reviews of them all.

Today we’re talking about luaus and shopping. Plus, there are two delicious recipes for you to try!

Luau

Have you ever been to a Hawaiian luau? It is a popular island event that is a feast for the senses: traditional Hawaiian foods, live music, and Polynesian dance performances.

There were several luau companies to choose from on the Big Island, so we booked one in Kona close to where we were staying. Later, we were happy to hear from our Airbnb hosts that we had chosen the one they always recommend to their guests.

The evening of our arrival at the luau, a gentle breeze welcomed us as we were given fresh orchid leis to wear around our necks. We sipped on a welcome cocktail (yes, a Mai Tai!) while listening to live music.

A featured entree at every luau meal is Kalua pork, a whole pig wrapped in banana leaves and slow-roasted in an underground pit oven called an imu. As you can imagine, the meat is fall-apart tender!

The other foods were served buffet style and included

Huli Huli chicken: sweet and savory grilled chicken.

Poke: diced raw fish in a marinade.

Lomi Lomi salmon: diced salmon salad with tomatoes and onions.

Spam Musubi: rice and Spam wrapped in seaweed.

Sides like white rice, macaroni salad, purple sweet potato, and poi (a taro root paste).

Plus desserts like fresh fruit, banana cake, guava chiffon cake, and haupia (a coconut sweet).

The after-dinner show was a beautiful living history lesson of the Hawaiian Islands and Polynesia told through stories and traditional dances. The performances included songs and dances from different parts of Polynesia including Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa, and Tahiti.

Watching these dances brought back so many wonderful memories. I had lived in Hawaii as a child and took hula dance lessons. So, of course, when it came time for the audience to stand and learn an easy hula together, I was all in.

If you like music, dance, history, and food, then I think you will enjoy a Hawaiian luau!

Shopping

While I don’t buy too too much while traveling, it is fun to browse and maybe even pick up a few things before coming home. Here are just a few places that we shopped.

ABC Stores. Don’t be fooled! Yes, it’s a convenience store chain, but it’s also a treasure trove of made-in-Hawaii merchandise and gifts. I picked up t-shirts, hats, cute Hawaiian-style sun dresses, soaps, and chocolate-covered macadamia nuts. This was the only place my husband found Hawaiian cigars (yes, there is such a thing!).

Grocery Shopping. Because we were staying in an Airbnb with a kitchen, we made breakfast every day, plus a few dinners. Let me clarify, there was no “we.” I was the one cooking these meals, lol! We shopped at the Safeway grocery chain and were gobsmacked by the sky-high prices. Things like bread, eggs, and meats were double or triple in price compared to what they cost in California. We learned, a little too late, that we should have hit the local Costco for better prices.

Kona Inn Shopping Village. Set in downtown Kailua-Kona, this outdoor mall is a little touristy but I’m okay with that because we were tourists, lol. These are all mom-and-pop stores that sell things like locally produced fine art, jewelry, women’s clothing, shoes, and souvenirs. I bought a beautiful dress at Mary Jane’s Boutique. There are also several restaurants and snack shops.

Queen’s Marketplace. This is also an outdoor mall located near the Waikoloa Beach Resort. It has several national brand-name stores and a huge ABC Store that stocks groceries as well. There is also a food court with many locally owned restaurants represented. Across the street from here is the Kings’ Shops, a mall with high-end luxury items.

Recipes

Huli Huli Chicken

Serves 4

Time: 30 minutes plus marinating time

This born-in-Hawaii chicken dish is marinated, placed on a grill, and turned (huli huli in Hawaiian) until done. It is sweet, savory, and Asian-y! Perfect with steamed rice or Mac Salad (recipe below). Thanks to Favorite Family Recipes for the recipe.

Notes:

Don’t throw out the lip-smacking marinade! It makes a great sauce to serve with the grilled chicken. Just be sure to bring it to a boil and cook for several minutes to kill any bacteria from the raw chicken.

Want to make the curly green onion garnish? It’s easy! Thinly slice the green onions and plunge them into a bowl of ice water, letting them soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Once they are curled to your liking, drain them on a paper towel.

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

6 boneless skinless chicken thighs

garnish: sliced green onions

Directions:

Tip all the ingredients EXCEPT the chicken into a Ziploc gallon bag. Squish the ingredients together until the sugar is dissolved. Add the chicken and seal the bag. Marinate in the fridge for 2 hours or overnight. When ready to cook, pour the marinade into a medium saucepan and place on the stovetop. Bring the marinade to a boil, then lower the heat and cook over medium heat to kill the bacteria and thicken the sauce, about 15-ish minutes. Once the sauce starts to thicken, remove from heat and set aside. Preheat the grill to high. Once the grill is hot, place the chicken on the grill grates. Cover and lower the heat to medium-high. Cook for 7 minutes, then turn and cook for another 5-ish minutes or until chicken is golden brown with charred edges. Internal temp should read 160 to 165 F (70 to 74 C). Arrange chicken on a serving platter, drizzle with the sauce, and garnish with green onions. Serve with rice or mac salad.

Hawaiian Mac Salad

Serves 4

Time: 30 minutes plus chilling time

It’s not your typical cold macaroni salad! This island-style mac salad is a very popular side dish and one you’ll find at luaus, family potlucks, and restaurant plate lunches. It is simple, creamy, and seriously good! Thanks to Favorite Family Recipes for the inspo.

Notes:

This recipe is easily doubled for feeding a crowd or bringing to a potluck.

Many recipes call for a specific brand of mayonnaise. But having made it with many different kinds, I think what you are looking for is a good quality one rather than a specific brand .

There are a few variations of this mac salad. I’ve had some with chopped hard-boiled eggs, a teaspoon of canned tuna, or pickle relish included. However, I prefer this simple version. But you’re an adult, you can do what you want!

Ingredients:

8 oz (about 2 cups) elbow macaroni

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 carrot, peeled and shredded (about 1/2 cup total)

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 Tbsp milk, any kind

Directions:

Cook the macaroni according to package instructions. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Drain well, then pour into a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with the vinegar and toss. Add the carrot and green onions, then toss again. Combine the mayo, sugar, salt, pepper, and milk in a bowl and stir. Scrape the mixture into the macaroni and fold everything together until everything is combined. Taste and adjust seasonings. Cover and place in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight. Stir before serving and add a tablespoon more milk if needed to loosen up the mixture.

April Giveaway

Don’t forget to subscribe if you haven’t already! The April Giveaway is a chance to thank you, my favorite people, for reading along each week.

Here is how it works:

All free and paid subscribers are eligible. Become a free or paid subscriber by the deadline on April 30 at midnight EST (U.S. Eastern Standard Time), and you’re in!

Three (3) Free subscribers will win a copy of my digital cookbook 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life . It includes recipes, a guide on menu planning, and helpful hints!

One (1) Paid subscriber will win a California Goodie Bag *plus* a copy of 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life. The goodie bag includes California ingredients to use in your favorite California Cuisine recipes!

If you aren’t signed up yet, now is a good time. Maybe you know someone who would like to sign up, too?

Tell Me

Have you been to a Hawaiian luau? I’d love to hear about your experience!

Next week: a Hawaii Insiders list for Paid Subscribers! You’ll get links to all the places we stayed, where we ate, and what we did. See you next Friday!