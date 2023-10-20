Munich’s annual beer-soaked folk festival, also known as Oktoberfest starts in mid-September with the tapping of the first barrel and concludes in early October with the final 12-gun salute.

My local BevMo stocks several different brands of Oktoberfest (and other German) beers. Each year when the calendar rolls over into fall, I like to buy one or two or four of them to quaff.

Since you may be wondering which beers to buy and try, here is a rundown of the Oktoberfest and German beers I enjoyed this month. Included are tasting notes and what to pair them with. As much as I would like to say I savored these with large and chewy salt-studded pretzels with mustard and cheese spread, I didn’t. My husband and I split a beer with whatever dinner I prepared that night.

The Beers

Ayinger Oktober Fest-Marzen

ABV 5.8%

Looks: This looks like fall in a beer glass. It is clear, golden amber in color and has a light tan head.

Taste: Medium-bodied and malty, I thought it smelled a bit like caramel. Definitely tastes like an autumnal beer!

Pairing: It was perfect with the plant-protein schnitzel and fresh cabbage salad we had for dinner that night. I think it would work well with any meat-and-potato dish.

Erdinger Weissbier

ABV 5.3%

Looks: A hazy golden beer with a creamy white head.

Taste: It is a wheat beer, which explains its bready, malty, and yeasty aroma. This beer is bottle-fermented, so it is fizzy and sparkly, similar to champagne. Very refreshing.

Pairing: We enjoyed this with a French Dip sandwich with au jus and mayo-less cole slaw. I think it would be delicious with German-style pizza, hot sandwiches, or sheet pan crispy chicken because of the beer’s effervescence.

Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest Marzen

ABV 5.8%

Looks: Clear, light amber beer with a cream-colored head.

Taste: Pleasantly bittersweet. It is medium-bodied and smooth, not overly carbonated.

Pairing: It held its own with the vegan curry dish I made that night. I think the beer is robust enough to enjoy with any meat dish or something with stronger spice flavors.

Weihenstephaner Kristall Weissbier

ABV 5.4%

Looks: Such a pretty beer! Clear, light gold with a foamy white head.

Taste: Very light, crisp, and fresh. Obviously, it’s not an Oktoberfest beer, but it’s great for warm fall days like we are having in Southern California.

Pairing: It was great with the roast chicken and Caesar salad we ate that night. I think it would be good with tacos or any kind of Mexican food, lol.

Tell Me

Have you tried any of these beers? What are your favorite ones to drink this time of year?