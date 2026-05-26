Hello from sunny Southern California! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place.

Every Friday, I share California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

Newport Beach Harbor, California

Today’s newsletter is the June installment of the 2026 monthly menu plans! Although it is a feature for paid subscribers, the introductory outline is available to all and gives a peek into what the monthly menu plan looks like.

The goal: to provide you with a dinner roadmap each month, taking a little guesswork out of what to cook.

There’s a common misconception that we should focus only on recipes that are easy! Quick! Under 20 minutes! But in reality, I’ve found that what really helps consistently get dinner on the table is a plan.

Being prepared is the key. And that’s what this monthly menu plan offers. Use the plan as needed, dipping in and out to suit your unique schedule.

The monthly menu plan might not be a great fit for you. And that’s totally okay. It’s not for everyone.

But! You may discover that it is exactly the inspiration you’re looking for this year!

I hope that’s the case, and if it is, I look forward to welcoming you as a new paid subscriber.

What to Expect

The monthly plan is divided into four weeks and includes these sections:

Sunday 1 Hour Prep

Nothing takes more than an hour, and things can even be prepared simultaneously. All we are doing is pulling together a few things that you can keep in the fridge and nosh on during the week: dips, sauces, breakfast items, or snacks. This one hour of prep will make your week go so much smoother, at least in the kitchen.

Weekly 4 Dinner Recipes

You probably don’t cook every single night, and I don’t either. Just four dinner recipes means there is wiggle room for leftovers, nights out, and too-exhausted-to-cook-it’s-cereal-for-dinner evenings.

Weekend Extras

A dessert and fun drinkie recipe (it’s a mix of mocktails and low-proof this month).

Featured Cook

Because I am a fan of so many talented food writers, each month I’m including recipes from a Featured Cook. For June, it’s Nicki Sizemore, a trained chef and cookbook author specializing in wholesome, gluten-free meals which she shares in her newsletter, Mind Body Spirit FOOD. You’ll see some of her incredible dishes in this month’s menu plan!

Plus, Nicki and I have collaborated on a California casual dinner party menu for the paid subscriber post later this month. The menu is perfect for an easygoing meal at home with a few friends! What’s included? Coordinated recipes, fun questions to get the conversation started, and a Spotify playlist! Look for that in a couple of weeks.

Subscribers Chat

During the month, if you have any questions about a recipe or want to share what you’re making, drop a comment in the chat! You can access it here.

You know I’m fond of you all, but the menu plans are something I treat my paid subscribers to each month. Won’t you join us?

Week 1