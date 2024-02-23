Hi friends and Happy Friday! I’m so glad you’re here. As promised last week, today is the day I reveal our March adventure. Are you ready?

It’s the 4 Week Cooking Habit! Our goal is to build the habit of cooking dinner, regardless of how busy, distracted, or unmotivated we are. It’s going to be a great time of encouragement and accountability as we cook together.

How is it going to work? Each Friday in March, in this newsletter you will receive a menu plan for the following week that includes three easy meals with recipes. There will be a special chat where you can meet like-minded home cooks at all skill levels and share photos of your dish. Instagram-worthy pictures are NOT required, please just share. We are going to have a great time!

Good news: The 4 Week Cooking Habit is free for all subscribers.

Even better news: If you aren’t a paid subscriber, now is a great time to become one! Paid subscribers will enjoy some extra goodies including downloadable recipe cards, shopping lists, and dessert recipes that are so worth the calories.

I am looking forward to being in a cooking club with you starting next week!

As for this week, it is the last of our Good to Know series that we started back in January. We’ve covered all sorts of ways to save money on groceries, compose grocery lists, stock our pantries, and make menu plans. We also learned all about plant-based proteins, seasonal produce, and growing herbs/veggies/fruits.

Let’s dive into today’s topic: making extract and syrup.

Extracts and Syrups

Not too many folks make vanilla extract or simple syrup from scratch. Most people choose to pick these up during a grocery haul because it is easy and convenient. But when you taste how delicious homemade extracts and syrups are, you realize what you’ve been missing.

It’s like hearing the hurdy-gurdy for the first time.

Photo of hurdy-gurdy by Frinck51.

This past weekend, I went to an annual conference that my husband and I have attended for 20-ish years now and is an important part of our faith. We love seeing old friends and making new ones.

The Sunday night concert featured a musician who uses many ancient and unusual instruments in his songs. Instruments like the Persian tar, Persian shurangiz, Turkish saz, Cretan lyra, and the hurdy-gurdy. I’ve seen videos of people playing the hurdy-gurdy, which looks like a fat guitar with a windup hand crank on the end. But a few days ago was the first time I saw and heard it live. It was amazing!

You might be wondering, what does any of this have to do with extracts and syrups?

The way I see it, you don’t know how amazing something is until you experience the real thing for yourself. We can purchase extracts and syrups made by large food corporations at the grocery store, but once we make these things ourselves and discover the taste, we can appreciate the differences first-hand.

Plus, making your own vanilla extract and simple syrup is easier than you think.

The How-To

Extracts need months before they are ready, so you do need to plan ahead. If you made vanilla extract today, it will be ready for use by early September, just in time for fall and holiday baking. Maybe you don’t use a lot of vanilla, or don’t bake like you used to. This project might not be for everybody, and that’s okay.

But this can also make for a casually genius holiday gift. I know, you’re thinking, “Are you serious right now? It’s February.” Friend, I’m with you on this. I’m not a holiday prepper at all and I kind of despise people who are. However, if you had a few bottles of homemade vanilla sitting in the back of your pantry, how awesome would that be in the middle of December when you forgot to buy a gift for the gift exchange? I may or may not be speaking from personal experience. But wouldn’t that be great to just reach into your pantry and pull out a homemade gift right when you need it?

Prices of vanilla at my local grocery store - yikes!

Are there actual savings in making your own vanilla extract? Yes, and here is where it gets mathy. If you’ve purchased extracts recently, you know they can be expensive. Good quality brand-name vanilla costs anywhere from $12 to $20 for a 4-ounce bottle, sometimes more. This is between $3 to $5 per ounce. Normally vanilla extract is doled out in teaspoons, so there are 24 teaspoons in a 4-ounce bottle, each teaspoon costing between 50 and 83 cents.

I know what you are going to say: Costco. Yes, Kirkland vanilla is definitely more reasonable at $16.99 for a 16-ounce bottle or $1.06 per ounce. And if that’s what you would rather do, no one is going to fault you. It’s convenient and reliable.

Shopping with friends in Ensenada.

Mexican vanilla can also be very inexpensive, but don’t be duped like I was. On my last trip to Ensenada, I picked up a very popular brand of Mexican vanilla for what I thought was such a deal. When I got home, I noticed it didn’t taste quite as strong as McCormick or Kirkland brands. Upon reading the label, I found that it was a vanilla blend meaning yes it was part extract but it was also a blend of a bunch of other things. So disappointing.

For homemade vanilla extract, you need to:

Purchase vanilla beans. Amazon is an easy and inexpensive resource for this. Either Grade A or B beans are good. Grade A is typically used fresh for pastry cream and ice cream, something you are going to eat soon. Grade B is most often used for extracts and pastes and has a more concentrated flavor. Really, either type is fine. While Madagascar vanilla beans are the most common for vanilla extract, you can experiment with Tahitian (has fruitier notes) or Mexican (add warm spice flavors like clove) vanilla beans.

Buy vodka. I’d say don’t buy the cheapest but don’t buy expensive Grey Goose. The 1.75 liter (59-ish ounces) bottle of Kirkland Signature brand at Costco is a good price at $20. You know, the ginormous bottle that once you put in your shopping cart, you pray that you don’t run into anyone you know. You will only use 16 ounces of it leaving plenty of vodka for making Cosmos later with your besties. If you don’t want a gargantuan bottle hanging around, buy a 750ml bottle (25-ish ounces) which runs around $25 for a brand like Tito’s.

Grade A vanilla beans.

The cost breakdown:

$9.99 vanilla beans (Amazon) + $5.42 for 16 oz of Kirkland Signature = $15.41 or $0.96 per ounce, or 16 cents per teaspoon.

$9.99 vanilla beans + $16 for 16 oz of Tito’s = $25.99 or $1.62 per ounce, or 27 cents per teaspoon.

Something that I have not factored into the cost savings and that may tip the scale in favor of making your own extract is that the bottle is refillable. What do I mean by this? When you are running low on homemade extract, just top off your bottle or jar with more vodka. You can do this two or three times before having to add or replace the vanilla beans. So that makes your cost per ounce even cheaper.

Vanilla beans are reusable!

While your vanilla extract is watching Netflix and chillaxing until autumn, enjoy some instant gratification by making a simple syrup. This project is fast and easy, ready to use immediately. Simple syrups are basically liquid sweeteners made of sugar and water boiled together. Plain or flavored, they sweeten coffee, tea, cocktails, lemonade, iced tea, and sparkling water.

Premade simple syrups are found at grocery stores and liquor stores. Have you seen the Torani syrups used to flavor coffee drinks? Those are simple syrups. What about Rose’s or Monin syrups for cocktails? Those also are simple syrups.

I first learned about simple syrups when I was ghostwriting a cocktails and mixology book for a client. There is a “golden ratio” that is 2 parts alcohol, 1 part sour, and 1 part sweet this combo is what makes a cocktail taste good. Any other cocktail ingredients add another layer of complexity while a garnish is nose or eye candy.

A perfect example of this is something my neighbor Byron makes. It’s a great little drinkie with White Claw as the base. Now neither my neighbor nor I are the target market for White Claw (its 20-something Gen Z people) but he doctors it up and has managed to turn it into something delicious. The non-mathy formula is White Claw + vodka/tequila + lime juice = yummy drink. He employs the golden ratio to make something that would normally be a sweet just-okay can of grain alcohol that people imbibe to get a mild buzz and he transforms it into a refreshing cocktail that I am more than happy to drink at their Super Bowl party.

Homemade simple syrup is also great to have on hand for non-alcoholic drinks, both hot and cold. I’m going to be honest. I did not work out the price breakdown on purchased syrup versus homemade simple syrup. But as a reference, Torani syrups cost between $11 to $20 a bottle. Monin syrups are about the same. Their primary ingredients: sugar and water plus some artificial flavorings. So, we can assume that a homemade syrup is going to cost us less. Way less.

Recipes

Homemade Vanilla Extract

Yield: 2 cups

The extract will darken over the next few months.

Choose the size of bottle or jar you want to use. I like 2 half-pint (1 cup) mason jars because they are smaller and easier to store in my pantry, but use the larger pint jar if you prefer. The bean-to-booze ratio is 5 vanilla beans to 1 cup vodka. Can you use rum or bourbon? Absolutely, but they will add their own flavor to the extract, which you may or may not love. Vodka adds no flavor so all you taste is the vanilla.

The vodka bottle is so tall I couldn’t capture it all in the photo, lol!

Ingredients:

10 vanilla beans

2 cups vodka 80 proof

Directions:

Clean whatever bottles or jars you are using with hot soapy water. To ensure they are somewhat sterilized, I like to fill the jars with boiling water and let them sit for 10 minutes. Empty the jars and allow them to air dry upside down. Cut a slit down the length of each vanilla bean. Don’t cut them all the way through, just enough to expose the paste inside. Add the vanilla beans to the jars. If you are using half-pint jars you will need to cut the beans in half to fit. Tip in the vodka until the beans are fully submerged. Screw on the lid tightly and gently shake. Place the jars in a cool, dark place like the back of your pantry. Leave them alone for 6 months, or if you are a patience superstar, 12 months, before using. Once you start running low on extract, refill the jar with more vodka and allow it to steep again for several months.

Rose Simple Syrup

Yield: 1 cup

Bonus: rose simple syrup is also pretty!

It is fun and easy to make simple syrups in different flavors. In the past, I’ve made blackberry, ginger, and lavender syrups. This time around, I wanted to make a floral one so I chose rose. I’ve been using it to make rose lattes by just adding a teaspoon to frothed milk and coffee. But I think the syrup would also be great added to lemonade, sparkling water, or champagne. Be sure to use food-grade dried rose petals which have not been sprayed with pesticide. I found mine on Amazon. If you grow roses, friend, you have hit the jackpot because you can dry your own petals for free.

Three ingredients! That’s it.

Ingredients:

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup water

¼ cup food-grade dried rose petals

Directions:

Dump all the ingredients into a small saucepan. Place the pan on the stove and bring to a boil. Then remove the pan from the heat, cover, and steep for 15 minutes. Pour the syrup through a fine mesh strainer and into a clean jar. Allow to cool to room temperature, then screw on the lid and refrigerate. Syrup keeps for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Tell Me

Which of the two recipes are you going to make this week? I hope you try one of them, if not both. And has anyone else seen a hurdy-gurdy being played? Let’s hear your story!

Remember, next week we start our 4 Week Cooking Habit! Feel free to invite a friend who would be interested to join us. See you next Friday!