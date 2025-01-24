Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Deborah Parnakian's avatar
Deborah Parnakian
Jan 24, 2025

Favorite Mexican food at a restaurant? How can I choose? Maybe loaded quesadillas or nachos (depending on the restaurant) or a loaded burrito (half to be taken home for the next day). Nothing too exotic but delish none-the-less.

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1 reply by Betty Williams
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Jessie-Sierra; The Last Bite
Jan 29, 2025

You are speaking my language! I’ve been making different soup recipes, two or three times a week lately. They’re just so nourishing and tasty. I’m added your recipes to my next line up.

PS. I love that you used a voice over for this post. I’m going to have to try that too!

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