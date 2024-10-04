Hi there friends and happy first Friday of October! Welcome to those who are new and joining us for the first time. So glad you all are here.

I’m happy to report that the Audio Version is back! You can listen above.

For those who don’t know, I live, cook, eat, and enjoy cocktails in Southern California. We’ve had a long, hot summer but the weather is somewhat cooling down now and the evenings have been just lovely lately.

Late afternoon in Newport Beach.

So, it’s finally time for some comfort food. This month, we are dedicated to making cozy pasta and noodle dishes. I’m so ready for it and am guessing you are, too.

Before we dive into this week’s recipe, there’s a pop quiz. Don’t panic, you don’t even have to study for this one.

I’m planning for November and December newsletters and I’d love to know what you’d like to see featured. Thanks for your input!

Now, on to this week’s recipe which features that October poster child, pumpkin.

Baking Pumpkins

All throughout the fall and winter, pumpkins of every size can be found at grocery stores and farm stands. Yes, we all love the giant ones for carving funny faces and the wee ones for table decor. But my favorite? The baking pumpkins.

These small pumpkins are sometimes called sugar pumpkins or pie pumpkins. They have smooth orange skin and weigh between two and three pounds. Once roasted, the pumpkin flesh can be added to sauces, soups, and sweets.

But why bake a pumpkin when you can just open a can of pumpkin puree? Flavor, of course. Freshly roasted pumpkin tastes cleaner, more pumpkin-y, and less metallic than anything you scrape out of a can.

Baking a pumpkin is not hard, I promise. The biggest task is cleaning out the middle and deciding whether you are going to toss the seeds or roast them.

Once cooked, these orange-y orbs yield around two cups of mashed pumpkin. Just enough for a pie. Or a pasta sauce.

Don’t want to bake a pumpkin? I get it. You can sub in a 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree instead. I recommend you blot away any excess liquid from the canned pumpkin with paper towels before using.

Recipe

Pasta with Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo

Serves 4

Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

This carb-a-licious pasta dish features a luxurious sauce that just happens to be dairy-free. The recipe is easily adapted to be vegan if you make it with vegan butter and vegan cheese.

For this dish, I used campanelle, or “bellflower” pasta. I love that the space in the center is perfect for trapping creamy sauces like this one. If you can’t find campanelle, use any tubular pasta like penne or rigatoni. For pasta with a similar ruffly edge, try fusilli or radiatori.

Ingredients:

1 small baking pumpkin (2 to 3 lbs.)

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

½ tsp ground sage

½ tsp ground nutmeg

4 to 6 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups coconut milk, or any kind

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

12 oz campanelle or similar pasta

1 Tbsp fresh sage leaves, chopped

Shaved parmesan or dairy-free cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F/175 C. Cut the pumpkin in half and scoop out the seeds. Lightly oil the cut sides and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake the pumpkin, cut sides down, on a baking sheet for 50 minutes or until tender. Remove from the oven, turn over the pumpkin halves so cut sides face up, and let cool. Scoop out the flesh into a food processor or blender and blitz until it is a smooth puree. It should equal around 2 cups. Make the sauce by heating the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, then adding the flour, sage, nutmeg, and garlic. Stir to combine until the mixture looks dry, about 2 minutes. Add the milk and stir, scraping up any browned bits at the bottom of the pan. Add in the pumpkin puree, then season with salt and pepper. Stir and bring the sauce to a simmer. Depending on the milk you use, you may need to thicken the sauce. If so, dissolve 1 tablespoon of cornstarch into 3 tablespoons of cold water, then add it to the sauce and stir until it is starting to thicken. The sauce should coat the back of a spoon. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain, reserving a cup of pasta water. Tip the pasta into the sauce and stir to combine. Add some pasta water, if your sauce is too thick and needs to be loosened up. To serve, place the pasta in individual serving bowls and top with chopped sage and shaved cheese.

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Cappuccino at the MoMA cafe last year.

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Tell Me

Would you, should you, or could you bake a pumpkin this week? I’d love to know what you are going to do with it.

Next week: Asian-inspired noodles are coming! See you next Friday.