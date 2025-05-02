Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Rebecca Blackwell's avatar
Rebecca Blackwell
May 6, 2025

I cannot wait to make those tacos! Seriously. I'm drooling. And I love jalapeno in a margarita but have never added pineapple. I can't imagine why this hasn't occurred to me. I haven't done this in a while, but I used to freeze chunks of pineapple in vodka or tequila. I might do that and add those frozen, slushy, tequila soaked chunks to my marg.

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Melissa Norman's avatar
Melissa Norman
May 3, 2025

Betty I love the look of that margarita! I had one at a posh hotel the other day to celebrate my anniversary and it tasted mostly of water. This one looks amazing.

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