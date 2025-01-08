Hi there! Are you looking for recipes and other resources? You’ve landed on the right page. Here you’ll find links to Recipes, eBooks, Monthly Menu Plans, Weekly Menu Plan Series, Fieldtrips & Travel series, and Workshops all in one place!

The index is updated monthly.

Free Subscribers can access the most recently published (previous two months).

Paid Subscribers have access to everything!

Recipes

Appetizers/Snacks

Poultry Main Dish

Beef, Pork, Lamb Main Dish

Seafood Main Dish

Vegan & Vegetarian Main Dish

Pasta

Pizza

Salads

Sandwiches and Wraps

Soups and Stews

Veggie Sides

Breads

Breakfast

Frozen Sweet Treats

Cookies

Other Desserts

Condiments

Cocktails/Mocktails/Simple Syrups

Cocktails

Mocktails

Simple Syrups

Other Beverages

eBooks

Menu Plan Series

Monthly Menu Plans 2026

Casual Dinner Party Menus with Guest Chefs:

Spring Weekly Menu Plans featuring Inspired Pizzas:

Autumn Weekly Menu Plans with Wine Pairings:

Winter Weekly Menu Plans with Dessert:

Spring Dinners for 2 with cocktails, dessert:

Summer Salads & Sips for 2:

Tacos and Margaritas:

Fieldtrips & Travel Series

Workshop Video Replays

Thanks for hanging out with me! Let me know what else you’d like to see on this page.