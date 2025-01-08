Recipe & Resource Index
(find links to them all here!)
Hi there! Are you looking for recipes and other resources? You’ve landed on the right page. Here you’ll find links to Recipes, eBooks, Monthly Menu Plans, Weekly Menu Plan Series, Fieldtrips & Travel series, and Workshops all in one place!
The index is updated monthly.
Free Subscribers can access the most recently published (previous two months).
Paid Subscribers have access to everything!
Manage your subscription here.
Recipes
Appetizers/Snacks
Poultry Main Dish
Beef, Pork, Lamb Main Dish
Seafood Main Dish
Vegan & Vegetarian Main Dish
Pasta
Pizza
Salads
Sandwiches and Wraps
Soups and Stews
Veggie Sides
Breads
Breakfast
Frozen Sweet Treats
Cookies
Other Desserts
Condiments
Cocktails/Mocktails/Simple Syrups
Cocktails
Mocktails
Simple Syrups
Other Beverages
eBooks
Menu Plan Series
Monthly Menu Plans 2026
Casual Dinner Party Menus with Guest Chefs:
Russian/Gentleman in Moscow-inspired menu with Rebecca Blackwell
Mediterranean-ish Breakfast for Dinner menu with Sheryl O’Connell
Spring Weekly Menu Plans featuring Inspired Pizzas:
Korean BBQ pizza, Brothy Zuppa Toscana, Southwest Chicken w/Corn Pudding
California Farmers’ Market pizza, Kung Pao Chicken Kabobs, Sheet Pan Salmon
Mexican Desayuno pizza, Oven-roasted Tri Tip and Potatoes, Thai Shrimp Curry
Green Goddess pizza, Mini Meatloaves w/Asparagus, Vietnamese Caramelized Chicken w/pickled carrots and daikon
Autumn Weekly Menu Plans with Wine Pairings:
Plant protein Greek-style Gyros, Salmon w/brown butter sauce, Banh Mi French bread pizza, Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Oven-baked BBQ ribs, Shrimp Tempura tacos w/jalapeno lime crema, Fall Niçoise salad, Cotes de Provence Rosé
Lamb Kofta with cucumber salad, Maple-glazed Bundt Pan Chicken, Penne with Roasted Veg and Romesco, Argentinian Malbec
Pork Chops with Onions, Figs, and Thyme, Flammekuchen with Leeks, Bacon, and Gruyere, Plant Protein Schnitzel with Fresh Cabbage Salad, Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier
Winter Weekly Menu Plans with Dessert:
20-Minute Fish and White Beans Skillet, Mushroom and Spinach Loaf, Sheet Pan Crispy Chicken and Veggies, Mocha Mousse
35-Minute Lemon Ginger Chicken Soup, Middle Eastern Lentil Meatballs with Red Pepper Sauce, Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil, Small Batch Cheesecake
Crispy Black Bean and Quinoa Tacos, Sheet Pan Fish and Chips, Guinness Beef Stew, 6-Ingredient Strawberry Shortcake
Vegan Curry, Asian Pork and Mushroom Burgers, Tzimmes Chicken with Apricots, 4-Seed Chocolate Bark
Spring Dinners for 2 with cocktails, dessert:
Summer Salads & Sips for 2:
Tacos and Margaritas:
Fieldtrips & Travel Series
Greece Insiders List (with links to the Greek series)
Hawaii Insiders List (with links to the Big Island series)
Workshop Video Replays
Perfect Pie Crust Workshop with Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost
Shrimp Tempura Tacos and Drunken Monk cocktail with Jenn Sharp of Sharing Kitchens Live
Poke Tacos and Pineapple Jalapeno Margaritas with Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost
Thanks for hanging out with me! Let me know what else you’d like to see on this page.
This is incredible! You are a force in the Substack world and I'm so impressed and so happy to have a place to find recipes without trying to use the Substack search function.
I enjoy trying food and love the pictures.