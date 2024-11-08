Hi friends and Happy Friday to you! A warm “welcome to the club” to those who are new. I’m so glad that all of you are here. We have some fun things ahead of us.

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Today is all about pies. There are two of them, although technically there are four of them, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Easy Holiday Gift Shopping

Have you started your holiday shopping yet? Hanukkah and Christmas are the same week this year, so if you celebrate both, you get to feed two birds with one scone.

Here are two gift ideas that any foodie friends will love and appreciate.

And you don’t even have to leave your home to buy them.

15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life. My first cookbook! An easy-to-download eBook that includes recipes and menu plans . The perfect holiday gift or stocking stuffer for all the cooks in your life. Buy it here: 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

Annual Subscription to the Betty Eatz Newsletter. It’s a great gift for someone who loves to eat, cook, or read about both. Buy it here: Gift Subscription

Okay, on to this week’s pies!

Recipes

Vanilla Latte Pie

Yields 12-ish slices

Time: 45 minutes plus chill time

Rich, creamy, and so so dreamy, just like a vanilla latte! This pie appeals to both coffee and non-coffee lovers. A friend who is an avowed “tea only” drinker loved this.

All the components can be made a day ahead, if necessary, leaving the assembly of the pie until the day of serving. Thanks to Dough Eyed for the coffee cream pie recipe.

How to make this dairy-free? Friend, I’m not entirely sure. This is a very dairy-filled pie, after all.

My best guesstimates are:

use full fat coconut milk to sub for the whole milk in the custard, but be aware that the custard will not be smooth (even after straining) once it’s chilled because coconut fat coagulates when cold. There will be tiny bits of coconut fat, but that might not bother you.

use non-dairy whipped topping like CocoWhip to sub for the whipped cream.

If you make a dairy-free version, please be sure to leave a comment and let us know!

Crust Ingredients:

25 Oreo cookies

4 Tbsp butter, melted

Custard Ingredients:

2/3 cup granulated sugar or alternative granulated sweetener

1/3 cup cornstarch

2 Tbsp instant espresso powder

1/4 tsp salt

2 cups whole milk

4 egg yolks

2 Tbsp granulated sugar or alternative granulated sweetener

2 Tbsp vanilla extract

Topping Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

2 Tbsp powdered sugar or alternative powdered sweetener

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F/175 C. Make the crust by placing Oreos in a blender or food processor and blitzing until fine crumbs. Pour into a bowl, add the melted butter, and stir until combined into a wet sand-like mixture. Press the mixture into a 9-inch deep dish pie plate evenly on the bottom and sides. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool. Make the filling by tipping the sugar, cornstarch, espresso, salt, and milk into a medium saucepan. Whisk together and heat over medium-low heat. Allow the mixture to heat slowly. Combine the egg yolks and 2 tablespoons sugar together in a small bowl. Add about 1/2 cup of the heated milk mixture to the eggs to temper them (to avoid curdling). Pour the egg mixture into the saucepan, whisking constantly. Whisk as the mixture heats and starts to thicken. A spatula dragged across the bottom of the pan should leave a clear trail. It should take about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla extract. Now you have a choice to make. If you like your custard to be absolutely smooth with no lumps, press the custard through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Any lumps or small bits of cooked egg will be filtered out leaving you with a silky smooth custard. If those things do not bother you, skip straining but instead just transfer to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing the wrap directly on top of the custard so that no skin forms. Place in the fridge and chill for 2 hours or overnight. Whip the heavy cream and powdered sugar together until medium-firm peaks happen. The volume will almost double and the mixture will look billowy with soft tips. It should take 3 to 4 minutes. Don’t overbeat or the cream will split and you will regret everything. Remove the custard from the fridge. Break it up with a spatula into smaller blobs. Add a heaping spoon of whipped cream and incorporate it into the custard. You can be slightly aggressive here because you want to loosen things up. Now, add about 1/2 of the whipped cream to the custard and this time fold in gently to avoid deflating the cream. Fold just until the mixture is the color of a vanilla latte. Tip the mixture into the prepared crust and lightly even it out. You have another choice to make: serve the pie as is with the whipped cream on the side, or plop all the whipped cream on top like I did. It’s up to you. If you’re feeling fancy, dust with ground cinnamon, cocoa powder, or chocolate sprinkles just before serving. This pie is best made the day before and refrigerated so it can totally set up. It can be eaten the same day, but the slices will be softer and a little sloppy, which isn’t all bad.

And now for a crazy pie that I really hope you make…

I won’t mince words. Triple Flavor Slab Pie is a lot of work. You are essentially making three pies at the same time. But the result is spectacular and so worth it! The slab pie is divided into sections of apple, pecan, and pumpkin, then baked on a sheet pan.

Slab pies are perfect for when you have a carload of people coming over for dinner! It yields between 24 to 30 pieces depending on how you cut it.

There are a few musts when putting together a big pie like this one.

Make your crust. I recommend you make your pie dough because it tastes so much better than store-bought. But, if you have crust issues, I understand and this is a judgment-free zone. If using packaged pie dough, you will need two boxes and will be using three of the four doughs.

Blind bake the crust before filling it. You certainly don’t want a soggy bottom after all your hard work. Prebake the crust for 15 to 20 minutes, let cool, then fill.

Choose fillings that have a similar bake time.

Partially cook fruit fillings. Certain fruits release a lot of juice when baked, resulting in a watery filling. Precook the fruit part way to avoid too much liquid.

Line your oven with foil. Spillage happens. Because this pie is shallower than a normal pie, there may be some overflow from fillings. Laying down aluminum foil will save you from oven clean-up later.

Planning ahead is key for success! Components of this pie can be made in advance. I recommend preparing the pie dough and apple filling a day ahead.

Ok, are you ready? Let’s go.

Triple Flavor Slab Pie

Yields 24 to 30 pieces

Time: 3 hours 30 minutes

This is a showstopper of a pie! Apple, pecan, and pumpkin all nestled next to each other in one pie. It’s hard not to have a slice of each flavor.

Many thanks to Macheesmo for the Thanksgiving tri-pie inspiration, Pioneer Woman for the pecan pie filling recipe, NYT Cooking for the apple pie filling recipe, and Libby’s for their famous pumpkin pie recipe.

Dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 ½ cups butter, frozen

½ cup water

½ cup vodka

Apple Filling:

6 cups Golden Delicious apples, peeled and sliced

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp butter

½ cup sugar or alternative granulated sweetener

1 tsp kosher salt

¾ tsp ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tsp cornstarch

Pecan Filling:

⅓ cup butter

1 cup brown sugar or alternative granulated sweetener

⅓ cup light corn syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp kosher salt

2 eggs

1 ½ cups pecans, coarsely chopped

Pumpkin Filling:

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin puree

2 eggs

¾ cup brown sugar or alternative granulated sweetner, packed

1 Tbsp cornstarch

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 cup milk (any kind)

Directions:

Make the dough by stirring the flour and salt together in a large bowl. Using a box grater, grate the frozen butter directly into the flour. Toss to coat the shredded butter with the flour. Tip in the water and vodka and stir to hydrate the dough. Use your hand to lightly knead and help the dough come together. Pinch off ⅔ cup of dough and set it aside. Roll out the remaining dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle to fit an 18x13 rimmed sheet pan. Trim to fit the pan. Save trimmings and add to reserved dough. Roll out reserved dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut two strips approximately 13 inches by 1 inch to use as dividers. Cut the remaining dough into 1-inch strips to use as a lattice for the apple pie. If you don’t want to do a lattice, leave the dough in one piece. My lattice is a little wonky, but I’m okay with wonky. Preheat the oven to 425F/218C. Place the rack in the middle position. Place the divider strips in the sheet pan to make three equal-sized sections and press into place. These are more like speed bumps than actual partitions. They will help keep the filling in it’s own section. Cover each section with parchment paper and fill each with pie weights or dried beans. Be sure the beans are one layer and evenly distributed to keep the dough from puffing up, especially in the area next to the two dividers. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven. Remove the beans and parchment paper, then put the pie back in the oven for another 5 to 7 minutes. Set the crust aside to cool, then lower the oven temperature to 350F/176C. Make the apple filling by tossing together the apples and lemon juice. Pour into a large pan over medium heat and sauté for 5-ish minutes. Sprinkle the sugar, salt, and cinnamon over the apples and stir to combine. Sprinkle on the flour and cornstarch and stir. Continue to cook on medium heat until the apples are soft and a loose glaze has formed. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Once the filling is cool, carefully spoon it into one of the crust sections. Arrange the reserved dough strips on top to make a lattice pattern or place the top crust on the apples and cut slits for venting. Brush with egg wash if you want. Take a breath. Have a cup of coffee or tea while you admire your handiwork. Make the pecan filling by melting the butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Tip in the brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, and salt then stir together. Add in the eggs and whisk until smooth. Scatter the pecans onto one of the crust sections in an even layer. Slowly pour the liquid filling over the pecans until it almost reaches the edge. You may have a few tablespoons of filling left over. Make the pumpkin filling by combining the pumpkin, eggs, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg in a bowl. Stir until smooth, then slowly whisk in the milk. Pour the filling into one of the crust sections until it almost reaches the edge. Again, you may have a few tablespoons of filling left. Carefully move the sheet pan to the oven. It will be heavy! Bake at 350F/176C for 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 3 hours or more before slicing and serving. If you want one more thing to do, roll out the leftover dough scraps and cut with holiday cookie cutters. Brush with egg wash and bake until golden. Use as decorations on the pie. There are a few ways to slice the slab. I cut triangular pieces in each section and get between 8 and 10 slices per flavor. The sections can also be cut into squares or rectangles. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

Whew, we did it!

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Tell Me

Okay, I’d love to know if you make either one of these pie recipes! Please leave a comment so we can all celebrate with you for completing the triple pie.

Next week: Look forward to a beautiful beet hummus, perfect as a starter. Plus a full blown Thanksgiving dinner on a sheet pan. Really, I’m serious! See you next Friday.