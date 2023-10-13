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Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Kalee Tilli - Table Root Farm's avatar
Kalee Tilli - Table Root Farm
Oct 8

Yes Please! Trying to figure out how soon I can think about making myself a fig margarita...a few hours at a minimum and since figs are gone here, I'll probably have to wait until I can order some fig syrup from amazon.

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Lina's cookbooks chronicles's avatar
Lina's cookbooks chronicles
Aug 24, 2025

i love this idea ! now back home to my figs i would love to try this fig syrup! do you peel the figs before cooking them?

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