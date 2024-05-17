Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Sarah Bringhurst Familia's avatar
Sarah Bringhurst Familia
Jul 3, 2025

And pineapple! Grilled pineapple is one of life’s true pleasures.

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Bernardette Hernández's avatar
Bernardette Hernández
Jul 3, 2025

This is such a great 4th of July recipe for vegetarians! Thanks for sharing Betty!

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