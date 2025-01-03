Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
Jan 3, 2025

Farro is a terrific addition ... I love it in my one-pot projects. They make it 'stout' turning a good soup into a good meal...great recipe

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Lisa Doyle's avatar
Lisa Doyle
Jan 3, 2025

I love your weekly newsletters! I cannot wait to try this recipe! Sounds perfect for these winter days. Also, I am super excited about your new podcast!

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1 reply by Betty Williams
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