Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Jennifer Ann Blair's avatar
Jennifer Ann Blair
Jun 4, 2025

My sister and I drank so many Mai Tais in Hawaii. A local bought the drinks all day, then we went out on a whale watching boat trip, and again had more Mai Tai's. They are really the best thing ever. Making your recipe this weekend because, well, it's hot here, and who doesn't want to go back to Hawaii every single day, courtesy of a Mai Tai!

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Melissa Norman's avatar
Melissa Norman
Apr 14, 2025

Thanks for sharing Betty! I loved Hawaii when I visited, such a magical place and the two sides of the Big island were so different. I've also been to New Zealand and Iceland and would totally recommend both if you haven't been.

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