Hi there friends! A sunny hello to you all. If you are new around here, welcome. We chat about California Cuisine every Friday.

You might be wondering, what is California Cuisine? It's food with fresh ingredients, in-season produce, simple preparation, and bright flavors.

Sunny Southern California has a climate much like the Mediterranean. There is a long growing season for fresh fruits and vegetables like avocados, citrus, dates, eggplant, figs, grapes, herbs, olives, peppers, strawberries, and tomatoes. Farmers’ markets run year-round.

California Cuisine has many international influences. Our state’s population hails from all over the world but especially Asia, Central and South America, and the Middle East. The food reflects all these cultures and is a beautiful mash-up!

You can look forward to recipes every week that are bright and fresh.

April Giveaway

Have you heard? The April Giveaway is a chance for you, my favorite subscribers, to win some fun prizes! It’s my way of saying thank you for reading and being here.

Here is how the April Giveaway works:

All free and paid subscribers are eligible. Become a free or paid subscriber by the deadline on April 30 at midnight EST (U.S. Eastern Standard Time), and you’re in!

Three (3) Free subscribers will win a copy of my digital cookbook 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life . It includes recipes, a guide on menu planning, and helpful hints.

One (1) Paid subscriber will win a California Goodie Bag *plus* a copy of 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life. The goodie bag includes California ingredients to use in your favorite California Cuisine recipes!

If you haven’t signed up to be a subscriber yet, now is a good time. Maybe you know someone who would like to sign up, too?

Big Fun on the Big Island

This month, I’m excited to share the highlights of my recent visit to America’s 50th state, Hawaii! We’ll talk about beautiful places to stay, yummy things to eat, and fun activities. So, you can plan your next (or someday!) trip to Hawaii.

And, of course, there are island-style recipes for you to try like last week’s Coconut French Toast with Mango Syrup.

There is something a little wild and old-school about Hawaii that reminds me of how things used to be. You’ll see as you read through today’s newsletter that there is an underlying expectation in the islands that a person possesses common sense and should use it. As the old saying goes, the stupid shall suffer. I found it to be refreshing and secretly I liked it.

Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park

The telltale deep rumble and shaking were unmistakable. It was an earthquake the day we arrived in Hawaii! We get our share of earthquakes and tremors in Southern California so maybe that was the island’s way of welcoming us. Later, we found out the magnitude was 4.4, so it was moderate, and our Airbnb hosts said a volcanic eruption might be following.

This really started our vacay off with a bang!

The Volcanoes National Park was already on our radar to visit. The park includes two of the four volcanoes on the Big Island, Mauna Loa and Kilauea. Since Mauna Loa is not as easily accessible (one needs to apply for permits in advance then hike 10 miles uphill in rugged conditions at high elevation, no thanks!), we chose to visit Kilauea.

Something to know if you are lodging in Kona, it is a two-hour drive to get to the park. Kilauea is on the other side of the island! So, you can start very early in the morning, tour the park, and then make the two-hour drive back. The other option is to spend the night near the volcano or in Hilo, which is what we did.

Things to See and Do at Kilauea

Calderas and craters. So, what’s the difference? When a volcano’s summit collapses in on itself, the result is a caldera. These are big, often several miles wide. It looks like the impression you get when you set a mixing bowl down on a pile of flour. Craters, on the other hand, can be located inside a caldera or near it. Kilauea’s caldera is around 2.5 miles in diameter while the active crater inside it is about 3,000 feet in diameter.

A smoking hot caldera!

Hiking. There are a variety of hikes all through the park. Some are easy enough for kids and out-of-shape adults to finish, while others require more stamina.

Crater Rim Trail is around 11 miles (17.7 km) and can take 5 to 6 hours to complete. It makes a loop around the rim of the caldera and has several lookout points along the way. Many people hike just a portion of it instead of the whole shebang.

Kilauea Iki Trail is around 4 miles (6.4 km) and takes 4 to 5 hours to hike. This one is so interesting and popular because you get to walk across an old crater that is no longer active. I really wanted to do this, but we arrived in the heat of the day and decided that we just weren’t prepared for this trek.

See those dots? Those are people walking across the crater on the Kilauea Iki Trail.

Sulphur Banks Trail is around 1.2 miles (2 km) and is very easy. We opted to do this one and I’m really glad we did. It took us about 40-ish minutes to complete. Parts of the trail are paved with wooden boardwalks because of the steam vents and sulfur deposits. This was so interesting! The trail also led us to the Steaming Bluff which overlooks the caldera. I felt like I experienced the hot breath of the volcano! The rocks are so hot that the groundwater vaporizes, producing steam.

On the Sulphur Banks Trail!

Park Tips:

Like so many things, the earlier or later in the day you go, the fewer crowds you’ll see . The park is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We were told that the park is spectacular at night during an eruption!

Currently, the visitor center is closed for renovation but there is a temporary one located at Kilauea Military Camp. Upon entering the park gates, the ranger handed us a map, which I felt was more than enough information.

Parking can be a hot mess . Lots of cars and tour buses are vying for spots, especially in the late morning and early afternoon. We managed to find parking at a trailhead near the Volcano Art Center Gallery.

Pay attention to the signs! There were several warning signs to stay on the trail because of the fissures and steam vents (see the video below). There were guardrails in some areas but when there weren’t, it was safest to stay on the trail.

There are also lava tubes you can walk through, ancient petroglyphs, and many other hiking trails. We couldn’t do it all, but we were amazed by what we did experience.

Beaches

What’s a trip to Hawaii without some downtime at the beach? We visited three gorgeous beaches on different parts of the Big Island.

Magic Sands Beach

Magic Sands Beach during the day.

This beach is on the Kona coast, near downtown Kailua-Kona. It happened to be about a five-minute drive from our Airbnb. Perfect for boogie boarding, snorkeling, and swimming. There is also a beach volleyball net for pick-up games. We enjoyed the sunset here one evening and it was spectacular!

Magic Sands at sunset!

Punalu’u Black Sand Beach

Punalu’u Black Sand Beach

Black sand beaches can be found wherever there are volcanoes! So it makes sense that this beach is close to the Volcano National Park on the southeastern coast of the Big Island. We took a slight detour on our drive to the park to stop and eat a picnic lunch.

A handful of black sand, green sea turtles just chillin', the beautiful view from shore, and our smiling fam!

The black sand was dazzling! It was hard to wrap my brain around this sand, which was coarse and so different in texture than other sand. While a few people waded in the water, I thought the waves were pretty rough when we visited. A special treat was seeing several honu, or Hawaiian green sea turtles, basking in the sun.

Waikoloa Beach

This serene beach is on Anaeho’omalu Bay on the Kohala coast which is on the northwestern side of the island. Because the beach is in a protected bay, it’s a good place for swimming and snorkeling because of its calm waters and smaller waves.

There are lots of activities open to the public that are connected to the Hilton Waikoloa Beach Resort like kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling, and glass-bottom boat trips. We rented cabanas here, which turned out to be just covered beach loungers but we enjoyed our little cocoon of semi-privacy.

This is also where we came face-to-face (flipper-to-flipper?) with some young green sea turtles swimming near the shore. While it did attract everyone’s attention (see video below), I’m happy to say everyone gave the turtles their space. It was beautiful!

Driving Across the Island

It is a change of pace driving in Hawaii, especially coming from speedy California. Speed limits on the island vary from 35 to 45 miles per hour (56 to 72 km/h) on most roads. We were surprised to see motorcyclists not wearing helmets here. Hawaiian law does not require helmets if the rider is over 18 years old.

Also, these particular highways do not have streetlights at night, so you have to pay attention to where you are driving.

Highway 11

Don’t judge me because I’m a slow driver, lol.

This road, also called the Mamalahoa Highway, is the southern section of the Hawai’i Belt Road that circles the island. Most of it is a two-lane road with a few twists and turns and distractingly beautiful scenery. We drove through many small towns and villages and found plenty of areas to stop to get gas or something to eat.

Route 200

This route is also called the Saddle Road. It cuts across the middle of the island and is well paved with four lanes in some areas, but no street lights at night. Be aware that there are no gas stations, stores, or restaurants on this road, and cell service is spotty. The road is subject to heavy rain and fog because of the high elevation. Plus, there are the occasional wild goat crossings.

We found the landscape to change dramatically, going from lush greenery at lower elevations to stark black lava fields at higher elevations. It was pretty eerie in spots, looking like something out of a dystopian film at times.

After driving the Saddle Road in the pouring rain, I was happy to be back on the sunny Kona coast and was ready for a drinkie!

Sunset at the Airbnb!

We stayed at an Airbnb in Kailua-Kona where we had run of the private lower level of a two-story home. The owners lived on the upper level and shared use of their pool with us. One evening, they had local friends over and invited us to join them on the pool deck for appetizers and pitchers of Mai Tais and margaritas.

How could we say no to that?

We happened to be grilling burgers that night, so we shared some with them. It was such a lovely impromptu meal, meeting new folks and sharing fun stories. What a great way to end the evening!

Recipes

Hawaiian Mai Tai

Serves 1

Time: 5 minutes

What makes this different from a regular Mai Tai? The tropical fruit juices! Plus, proximity to volcanoes and beaches, lol. There have been several iterations of the original cocktail since its creation in the 1940s (which was in California, of all places!). Hawaiian hotels made it their own by adding pineapple and orange juices, plus a dark rum float. It’s a popular drink in the islands and rightly so. It’s delish!

Notes:

This is a rum-based drinkie. Not every home bar is stocked with three different types of rum (white, gold, and dark), so don’t fret if you don’t have them all. It isn’t a deal breaker. If you can only buy one rum, I’d say go for the gold one.

There are several dark rums on the market. I purchased Kula, a dark rum made in Maui . Other good ones are Goslings Black Seal Rum and Bacardi Dark.

Orgeat almond syrup is available at most well-stocked liquor stores. HOWEVER, it is cheaper and tastier to make your own (recipe is below) and only takes a few minutes! It’s easy-peasy.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz white rum

1 oz gold rum

1/2 oz fresh orange juice

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz orgeat almond syrup

1/2 oz Cointreau or Triple Sec

1/2 to 1 oz dark rum (for float)

Optional garnishes: pineapple wedge, lime slice, or orange slice

Directions:

Place 4 ice cubes in a rocks glass and set aside. Tip all the ingredients EXCEPT the dark rum into a cocktail shaker or jar with a screw-top lid. Add 4 or 5 ice cubes, cover, and shake until cold, about 20 seconds. Strain and pour cocktail into the prepared glass. Carefully pour on the dark rum so it floats on top. Add garnishes and enjoy!

Easy Orgeat Almond Syrup

Yields around 1 cup

Time: 15-ish minutes

Almond-y and sweet, orgeat is a delicious syrup for tropical cocktails and coffee drinks! Most homemade orgeat recipes are a half-day project requiring you to chop, boil, soak, and squeeze almonds. You’re basically making your own almond milk.

The beauty of this recipe is it uses ready-made unsweetened almond milk, saving you loads of time and effort! The resulting syrup is maybe not as complex in flavor as orgeat made the traditional way, but I think it’s more than close enough. Thanks to Epicurious for the recipe!

Notes:

How do you pronounce orgeat? It’s similar to the pronunciation of Zsa Zsa Gabor. Remember her? So it’s OR-ZSAA. The “t” is silent because certain French words are just that way. Some people pronounce it with the “t” at the end, but my four years of French classes in high school and university prohibit me from doing this.

If you can’t find demerara sugar, turbinado or regular brown sugar are good subs.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup demerara sugar

1/4 tsp almond extract

1/4 tsp orange flower water

1 tsp Triple Sec, orange liqueur, vodka, or brandy

Directions:

Tip the almond milk, granulated sugar, and demerara sugar into a small saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat. Stir frequently until the sugars are completely dissolved. Remove pan from the heat. Add the almond extract, orange flower water, and booze. Give it a stir, then let it cool 5 minutes. Pour into a jar with a screw-top lid and refrigerate. Keeps for 2 to 3 weeks in the fridge. Be sure to give the jar a shake before using since the syrup separates upon standing.

Tell Me

Have you visited a volcano somewhere in the world? Or a black sand beach? I’d love to hear about it.

Coming next week: we’re going to a luau! Plus, recipes for a Hawaiian-style dinner! See you next Friday.