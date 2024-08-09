Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
5h

I absolutely love these zucchini waffles!! Such a fun idea and great way to use the zucchini bounty. And I bet kids love it too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Betty Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture