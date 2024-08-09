Hi friends and a happy August Friday to you! A sweaty hug goes out to all subscribers, free and paid. I’m so glad you found your way here.

It is Oven Evasion Month. Because August is the hottest month of the year in Southern California, I’m avoiding anything that is going to heat up the kitchen, namely the oven.

Did you make these yet?

If you missed it, we made Fresh Vietnamese-style Summer Rolls in last week's oven evasion newsletter. They are so cool and delish. I encourage you to check that out.

Today, we are digging out the waffle iron from the back of the pantry to make a vegetarian entree using a summer garden vegetable. Served with a green salad and a chilled glass of white wine, it’s the perfect summer meal.

Rather listen than read? I got you. The audio version is posted above.

The Summer Garden

Did you plant a veggie garden this year? You might remember that my winter garden was a bit of a dud so I was really excited to start growing summery produce again. This time I’m growing cherry tomatoes, Cherokee purple tomatoes, basil, and yellow zucchini.

Things were going along swimmingly until the pests arrived.

Tomato hornworms, the bane of any tomato gardener, are out in full force this year. Part of my morning routine involves combing through the leaves of the tomato plants and picking out baby and full grown worms. Then, I place them on the upper hill as a snack for neighborhood birds. It’s oddly satisfying to do this in between sips of my morning coffee.

UGH!

A new pest in the garden this year: mice. It’s been just in the last two-ish weeks that this has a problem. And by problem, I mean they’ve eaten more tomatoes than we have. Each morning I find new chew holes like the one above that are the result of their midnight snacking. My husband has devised a series of traps so now we wait.

Interestingly, the mice have left the zucchini untouched, which I am happy about. It leaves me plenty to make this week’s recipe, a veggie frittata.

Frittatas are the Italian version of omelets, an egg-based dish loaded with veggies and cheese that is cooked in a skillet. Now, I am using the term frittata very loosely here. While this recipe also involves eggs, veggies, and cheese, the mixture is poured into a waffle iron.

Previously considered a one-hit wonder, waffle irons used to make just your average breakfast waffles. But creative cooks have shown us all that waffle irons can turn out keto cheesy waffles (aka chaffles), hash brown waffles, grilled cheese sandwiches, and even brownies (I might have to try this one soon).

So, let’s dust off the waffle iron and dive in to this week’s recipe.

Recipe

Waffle Iron Zucchini Frittata

Yields 4 waffle frittatas

Time needed: 20-ish minutes

Savory, delicious, and accidentally vegetarian, these beauties cook quickly in a regular waffle iron! Green zucchini gives the frittata pretty green flecks of color but you can sub in yellow zucchini, crookneck squash, or Mexican gray squash if you prefer.

If you need this to be gluten-free, replace the panko with a GF version. To make it dairy-free, sub in DF cheese.

Need this to be egg-free? That is asking a lot of a frittata don’t you think? Flax meal or another egg replacer might work but I’m not sure. Maybe a vegan reader will help us out in the comments.

Ingredients:

1 zucchini

1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1/3 cup shredded cheese

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Grate the zucchini on a box grater. Grab a handful of grated zucchini and squeeze it firmly to get rid of excess liquid then place in a bowl. Repeat until all the zucchini has been squeezed and wrung out. Add the remaining ingredients to the grated zucchini and mix together until combined. Heat a waffle iron. Once it is hot, spray the upper and lower irons with oil to prevent sticking. Add one-fourth of the zucchini mixture to each section and spread to fill. Close the lid and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the edges are brown. Carefully remove them from the waffle iron and set on a wire rack to prevent them from getting soggy. Spray the iron with oil and repeat with the remaining batter. Serve warm or room temperature with a green salad and a chilled glass of white wine for a perfect summer meal.

Tell Me

What do you make in your waffle iron besides breakfast waffles? I’d love to know.

Next week: a no-bake fridge cake. No oven needed for this cake and it is absolutely worth the calories! See you next Friday.