Hello friends and Happy March! We’ve had some precipitation this week, so an unusually rainy welcome to you all and high-fives to new subscribers. We chat about California Cuisine around here every Friday.

This month: Weekly Menu Plans

Yes, the Weekly Menu Plans are back! Remember we cooked our way through month-long menu plans last spring and fall? I’m happy to say we are doing it again this month.

Here’s how it works:

Menu plans are released every Friday in March.

There are three dinner recipes per week . This leaves flexibility for leftovers, dinners out, and no-cook evenings.

Each week features a SoCal-inspired pizza !

Downloadable recipes and shopping list included.

Free subscribers have access to 3 weeks of plans.

Paid and Founding subscribers get all the plans (including last year’s)!

Also this month: Field Trip to a Date Farm

Paid and founding subscribers get to travel with me every 90 days! Together we visit (via short videos, stories, and photos) local growers and producers of California Cuisine ingredients.

This month we journey to the Coachella Valley in the California desert to a local date farm. So, get ready to learn all about dates!

We have an exciting month ahead of us and I’m glad you are here!

Before we get to this week’s recipes, have you listened to my latest podcast?

Betty Eatz Podcast

On the program this week, we meet Nicki Sizemore, a trained chef, professional recipe developer, podcaster, three-time cookbook author, and long-time food blogger. She brings a wealth of experience to the show!

We chat about everything from deciphering a good recipe from a bad one, skills every home cook should learn to make their life easier, and what she discovered on a recent trip to Nicaragua. She also shares her tried-and-true recipe for spicy salmon rice bowls (YUM!).

You will love hearing Nicki’s story!

Photo courtesy of Nicki Sizemore

Nicki’s newsletter is Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD where she explores the connection between these topics while providing healthy and delicious recipes that are foolproof.

Listen to the episode here or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

Listen Now

Outside the Pizza Box

Last month, I watched the Netflix series Chef’s Table: Pizza. I was so inspired by the renowned pizza chefs featured and their approach to pizza dough, ingredients, and assembly. Watching the episodes also made me super hungry.

Homemade pizza is something we enjoy regularly in my home, but after watching the TV series, I had to ask myself: what other things can we put on a pizza?

While I love the traditional Italian-American red sauce + mozzarella + pepperoni combo, I thought let’s venture outside that pizza box. As you know, I live in Southern California where the cuisine is influenced by our state’s very diverse population, especially those from South America and Eastern Asia.

Over the next few weeks, expect some wonderfully fun mash-ups on these pizzas!

Week 1 Menu Plan

One of the pizzas that stood out to me on the Chef’s Table series was by Ann Kim of Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She looked to her Korean heritage and dreamed up a pizza topped with Korean barbecue beef, aka bulgogi. This really appealed to me because I also share this heritage. My mom is originally from North Korea and I grew up eating Korean food.

This week’s pizza is an homage to both chef Ann Kim and my mom.

Other dishes this week include an Italian-inspired soup and a chicken entree with a fun crunchy coating.

Korean BBQ Pizza. A light and perfectly chewy crust topped with melty cheese, marinated beef, and kimchi, of course!

Brothy Zuppa Toscana. A deliciously hearty and dairy-free version of the popular Italian soup. This one is chock full of vegetables and Italian sausage.

Southwest Chicken with Baked Corn Pudding. Easy oven-fried chicken (the crunch comes from crushed tortilla chips!) teams up with a savory corn side dish.

Recipes

Pizza Dough

Makes 3 pizzas (12”) or 4 smaller ones

Time: 1 hour

This dough makes a perfectly crisp and chewy pizza crust! Don’t be afraid to make pizza dough. It’s not difficult, I promise. Plus, you will get better and better at it each week so that in no time you will be a pizza chef in your own right.

Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1 2/3 cup lukewarm water

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Add the flour and yeast to a bowl or stand mixer. Pour in the water and stir to combine. Using the dough hook attachment or your hands, mix to form a dough. Add the salt and mix again, kneading for about 5 minutes. Add a tablespoon more water if the dough is dry or a tablespoon of flour if the dough is too wet. Once the kneading is done, the dough should be soft and elastic. Divide the dough into three equal balls. Each ball makes a 12” pizza. If divided into four, each ball makes a 9 or 10” pizza. Place the balls on a greased baking sheet. Rub the top of the dough with olive oil and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit in the oven with the light on for 45 minutes. Place dough on greased pizza pans and shape into 12” circles. Add toppings and bake according to recipe. If you are making the dough ahead of time, let sit for 30 minutes, then place in the fridge for 6 hours or overnight. At this point, you can freeze the dough if you wish. Wrap the dough balls individually in plastic wrap and place in a Ziploc bag. Put in the freezer on a flat surface. Frozen dough keeps for about 3 months. Refrigerated dough takes about 1 hour to come to room temperature before shaped into pizzas. To thaw frozen dough, move to the fridge the night before use or allow to thaw at room temperature (will take around 3 hours).

Korean BBQ Pizza

Serves 3 to 4

Time: 1 hour

Korean bulgogi, or salty-sweet marinated beef, tops this pizza along with gooey cheese, pungent kimchi, and fresh green onions. This is such a flavorful combo! Thanks to Ann Kim of Pizzeria Lola for the inspiration.

Notes:

If you have dough issues or don’t want to make pizza dough, I understand. Store-bought dough is perfectly acceptable and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

For easy slicing, place the steak in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes to partially freeze. This makes it easier to cut thin and uniform slices.

K-BBQ Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs petite sirloin steak or ribeye

3 Tbsp soy sauce

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp mirin

1 Tbsp minced fresh garlic (or 2 tsp garlic powder)

1 Tbsp minced white onion (or 2 tsp onion powder)

1 Tbsp minced fresh ginger (or 2 tsp ground ginger)

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp black pepper

Pizza Ingredients:

1 batch pizza dough (recipe above)

16 oz mozzarella, shredded

1 cup kimchi (or more, to your liking)

1 bunch green onions, sliced diagonally

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 500 F/260 C. Place rimmed baking sheets upside down on the oven racks while the oven preheats. Slice the beef as thinly as possible into slices (see the above note about partially freezing it before slicing). To a medium bowl, add the soy sauce, brown sugar, mirin, garlic, onion, ginger, sesame oil, and black pepper. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the sliced beef and turn to coat all the pieces. Set aside to marinate for 20 minutes. If you are prepping this ahead of time, cover and place in the fridge for 6 hours or overnight. Grease pizza pans lightly with olive oil. Shape the dough onto each pan, patting into a 10 or 12” circle. Optional step: I like to par-bake the crusts to partially cook the dough before piling on the toppings. This prevents a soggy middle. Place the shaped dough into the oven and bake for 5 minutes, then top with ingredients and finish baking. Top each dough circle with mozzarella, spreading evenly. Remove the beef from the marinade and squeeze lightly to get rid of excess moisture. Scatter evenly over the cheese. Squeeze the kimchi lightly to get rid of any juice and scatter evenly over everything. Slide the pizza pans onto the heated baking sheets and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is done and cheese is bubbly. Remove from the oven and top with green onions. Cut into slices and serve.

Brothy Zuppa Toscana

Serves 4 to 6

Time: 40-ish minutes

Savory, brothy, and dairy-free! This delicious soup is a riff on the popular Zuppa Toscana you see at Italian restaurants. While I sometimes enjoy the original version’s flavor, I find it can be too heavy-tasting with both sausage and rich cream. So, this one is broth-based and filled with veggies of all kinds. Perfect for a spring evening!

Notes:

Choose your broth wisely. There are no spices or salt added to this soup because the flavor and saltiness of broth can vary wildly. I like to use Better than Bouillon vegetable broth concentrate; it is easy to use and to keep on hand.

Use any kind of ground sausage. I used both Italian-style sausage and spicy pork sausage (3/4 lb of each kind) but other types will work, too.

Red potatoes are a good sub here if you don’t like or have yellow ones.

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 white onion, diced

3 ribs celery (with leaves if they are nice), chopped

1 carrot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

10 cups vegetable or chicken broth

2 lbs yellow waxy potatoes like Yukon Gold or Klondike, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 1/2 lbs uncooked ground sausage, any kind

1 bunch lacinato kale (around 4 cups chopped)

Garnish: chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Heat oil in a large stock pot. Add the onion, celery, carrot, and garlic. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, just until the onion is softened and translucent. Tip in the broth and bring to a boil. Once it is boiling, add the potatoes. Lower the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender and pierced easily with a fork. While the potatoes cook, heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground sausage and cook, breaking up the sausage, until browned. Once the potatoes are done, add the kale to the pot and stir until wilted. Tip in the browned sausage and stir to combine. Taste the soup to see if it needs salt and pepper (it might not) or any other seasoning you like. Remove from the heat and serve in individual bowls. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Southwest Chicken

Serves 4

Time: 1 hour

Crunchy oven-fried chicken with flavors of the American Southwest. Boneless, skinless chicken gets coated in seasonings and crushed tortilla chips for a delicious crunch. Pair it with the creamy corn pudding recipe below. The crunchy and creamy combo is fantastic together!

Notes:

All those broken tortilla chips towards the bottom of the bag? Those are perfect for crushing to make the coating. You’ll need 4 to 5 cups of broken chips. Blitz them in a blender or food processor to get fine crumbs.

The recipe calls for chicken thighs but feel free to use boneless, skinless breasts if you prefer. Depending on the thickness of the breasts, baking may take longer.

Ingredients:

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp onion powder (not salt)

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

2 cups finely crushed tortilla chips

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs

Garnish: chopped fresh cilantro or parsley

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F/200 C. Place wire racks on a rimmed baking sheet and lightly spray with non-stick oil. Combine chili powder, garlic powder, salt, cumin, onion powder, oregano, and smoked paprika. Add the spices to the crushed tortilla chips and stir to combine. Set up your chicken dredging station. In one pie pan or rimmed plate, pour the flour. In the second pie pan, beat the eggs. In the third pie pan, pour the seasoned crushed tortilla chips. This is the order to bread the chicken: flour, eggs, then chip mixture. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels to get rid of excess moisture. Dip one chicken thigh in the flour, coating on both sides, then shake off the excess. Dip it into the eggs, coating both sides, then let the excess drip off. Dip it into the crushed chips, pressing lightly so the coating adheres to both sides. Place the breaded chicken on the prepared rack on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining pieces. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until juices run clear. Remove from oven and garnish with chopped fresh cilantro before serving.

Baked Corn Pudding

Serves 4

Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Warm and spoon-able, this baked dish is like cream-style corn and cornbread got together and had a baby! It is delicious with crunchy chicken but also pairs nicely with ham or pork chops. UK, Aussie, and Kiwi friends, this pudding is not a sweet dessert but a savory side dish.

If you are making the pudding for a crowd, the recipe can easily be doubled. Bake in a 9x13 pan for around 1 hour 15 minutes. Thanks to Show Me the Yummy for the recipe inspo.

Ingredients:

12 oz pkg frozen corn kernels, divided use

1 cup milk, any kind

1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 tsp baking powder

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F/175 C. Grease an 8x8-inch baking dish and set aside. Pour 1/2 of the corn kernels into a blender or food processor. Tip in milk, melted butter, sugar, and eggs. Blitz for 10 to 15 seconds or until blended but still a little chunky. If your blender has a middle insert that is removable, you can do step 3 right in the blender jar. If not, pour the mixture into a bowl. Add the salt, pepper, cornmeal, and baking powder to the mixture and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake for 50 minutes or until the crust is golden around the edges and the center is no longer jiggly. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Dessert???

If you are looking for an easy dessert this week, I got you! And a budgetary bonus: you don’t even need to buy eggs for this one. Head over to my website for the printable recipe: Eggless Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Chocolate Fluff.

Downloads: Recipes and Shopping Lists

Korean BBQ Pizza and Pizza Dough 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Brothy Zuppa Toscana 80.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Southwest Chicken With Baked Corn Pudding 85.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Week 1 Shopping List 71.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tell Me

Which recipe are you most excited about this week? If you said pizza, I won’t fault you. It’s one of my favorites, too! I’d love to hear what you think.

Next week, we continue with our weekly menu plans. The featured pizza: California Farmer’s Market pizza. Plus, there is an exclusive dessert: Coachella Date Bars. It’s just for paid and founding subscribers and I’d love for you to become one so you don’t miss out.

See you next Friday!