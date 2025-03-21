Hello friends and high-fives to new subscribers! A sunny Southern California welcome to you all. Thanks for joining me in chatting about California Cuisine every Friday.

We are currently on a month-long pizza parade, if you hadn’t noticed. A pizza every week? Yes! They are part of the weekly menu plans this month.

Weekly Menu Plans

Remember we cooked our way through month-long menu plans last spring and fall? I’m happy to say we are doing it again this month.

Here’s how it works:

Menu plans are released every Friday in March.

There are three dinner recipes per week . This leaves flexibility for leftovers, dinners out, and no-cook evenings.

Each week features a SoCal-inspired pizza !

Downloadable recipes and shopping list included.

Free subscribers have access to 3 weeks of plans.

Paid and Founding subscribers get all the plans (including last year’s)!

I was initially inspired by binge-watching the Chef’s Table: Pizza series on Netflix, so these pizzas are outside the normal pizza box. Korean BBQ Pizza and California Farmers Market Pizza are a nod to the diverse people and produce of my state. The menu plans have also included other fun and delicious dishes that are easy to make and even easier to eat!

Speaking of California produce, earlier this week I posted the first in my California Field Trip series. You get to tag along with me to visit a date farm in Coachella Valley where we learn all about dates and get to know a local date farmer. And, there’s a recipe for Bacon-Wrapped Dates, the best appetizer ever!

Date Farm Field Trip

Week 3 Menu Plan

Goodness, here we are, halfway through the month of March with two pizzas down and two to go. Hot take: this week’s pizza has become one of my new favorite things to eat! Here’s what’s on the menu:

Mexican Desayuno Pizza. Give me all the Mexican flavors but put it on a pizza!

Oven Roasted Tri-Tip with Baby Potatoes. A one-pan dinner is always welcome in my book! Extra bonus: everything gets bathed in garlic and rosemary.

Thai Shrimp Curry with Rice Noodles. Easy and delicious, ready in under half an hour. What’s not to love here?

Recipes

Pizza Dough

Makes 3 pizzas (12”) or 4 smaller ones

Time: 1 hour

This dough makes a perfectly crisp and chewy pizza crust! Don’t be afraid to make pizza dough. It’s not difficult, I promise. Plus, you will get better and better at it each week so that in no time you will be a pizza chef in your own right.

Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1 2/3 cup lukewarm water

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Add the flour and yeast to a bowl or stand mixer. Pour in the water and stir to combine. Using the dough hook attachment or your hands, mix to form a dough. Add the salt and mix again, kneading for about 5 minutes. Add a tablespoon more water if the dough is dry or a tablespoon of flour if the dough is too wet. Once the kneading is done, the dough should be soft and elastic. Divide the dough into three equal balls. Each ball makes a 12” pizza. If divided into four, each ball makes a 9 or 10” pizza. Place the balls on a greased baking sheet. Rub the top of the dough with olive oil and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit in the oven with the light on for 45 minutes. Place dough on greased pizza pans and shape into 12” circles. Add toppings and bake according to recipe. If you are making the dough ahead of time, let sit for 30 minutes, then place in the fridge for 6 hours or overnight. At this point, you can freeze the dough if you wish. Wrap the dough balls individually in plastic wrap and place in a Ziploc bag. Put in the freezer on a flat surface. Frozen dough keeps for about 3 months. Refrigerated dough takes about 1 hour to come to room temperature before shaped into pizzas. To thaw frozen dough, move to the fridge the night before use or allow to thaw at room temperature (will take around 3 hours).

Mexican Desayuno Pizza

Serves 3 to 4

Time: 1 hour

Bright and sunny with the flavors of a Mexican desayuno (breakfast)! This pizza is a breakfast-for-dinner situation and features chorizo, eggs, cheese, and a bright pico de gallo garnish. This has become one of my all-time favorite pizzas!

Notes:

Mexican chorizo is a raw, spicy minced sausage. Cook and crumble it like you would ground beef. It is different from Spanish chorizo, a cured, dry sausage that can be sliced like pepperoni.

Egg prices have been kinda crazy lately so adjust the number of eggs per pizza to your liking and your budget.

Normally pico de gallo includes jalapeno but I omitted it here since the chorizo is spicy enough for me. Add 1 diced jalapeno if you’d like extra heat.

Sauce Ingredients:

28 oz can whole tomatoes, drained well

2 Tbsp tomato paste

3 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp kosher salt

Pizza Ingredients:

1 batch homemade pizza dough (recipe above)

9 oz Mexican-style beef or pork chorizo, cooked and crumbled, drain fat

16 oz Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

9 large eggs (3 per pizza or adjust to your liking)

Pico de Gallo Ingredients:

1/2 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup diced onion

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp lime juice

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 500 F/260 C. Place pizza stone or upside down rimmed baking sheets on the oven racks while the oven preheats. Prepare the sauce by combining all the sauce ingredients in a blender or food processor. Blitz for 15 seconds or until combined. Set aside. Grease pizza pans lightly with olive oil. Shape the dough onto each pan, patting into a 10 or 12” circle. Optional step: I like to par-bake the crusts to partially cook the dough before piling on the toppings. This prevents a soggy middle. Place the shaped dough into the oven and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, then top with ingredients and finish baking. Cook the chorizo in a medium skillet over medium heat. The sausage will release A LOT of grease so watch out for spatters. Because of its color, it can be hard to tell when chorizo is done. Cooking 10 minutes is a good guideline. Drain the fat using a fine mesh strainer so you don’t lose any cooked meat when draining. Evenly divide the tomato sauce onto each dough circle, spreading to within 1” of the edges. Top evenly with cheese and chorizo. Clear a round indent in the cheese for each egg. Crack the egg into the indention, leaving the yolks intact. Place the pizza pans in the oven on top of the preheated baking sheets. Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melty and the eggs are done to your liking. Remember the eggs will continue to cook from residual heat once you remove the pan from the oven, so don’t overcook them if you want a jammy yolk. Allow the pizza to rest for 3 or 4 minutes. Garnish with pico de gallo, then slice and serve.

Oven Roasted Tri-Tip with Baby Potatoes

Serves 4

Time: 40-ish minutes

A simple, one-pan meat and potatoes dinner for the win! Delicious, tender beef and teeny tiny potatoes get bathed in garlic and rosemary. Everything cooks at the same time, making prep and clean up a breeze. Plus, it’s a dairy-free, gluten-free meal!

Notes:

Remove the roast from the fridge and place it on the kitchen counter about 30 minutes before you plan to cook it to take the chill off.

Not able to locate tri-tip by name at your grocer? Not to worry. It is a triangular cut from the bottom sirloin. This cut of beef became popular in the 1950s in Santa Maria, California, and is common on the American West Coast. Elsewhere it can be hard to track down because it goes by different names like Newport cut, Santa Maria cut, and triangle tip.

Tri-tip also exists around the world. It’s called bürgermeisterstück in Germany, aiguillette baronne in France, and rabillo de cadera in Spain. South of the border, it’s colita de cuadril in Argentina and maminha in Brazil.

If tri-tip is not available in your area, a good substitute is bottom round roast or flap meat.

Ingredients:

2 to 3 lbs tri-tip roast (or bottom round or flap meat)

Salt and pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 lbs baby potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves minced garlic

2 sprigs finely chopped fresh rosemary or other herb

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 F/220 C. Place a 12-inch cast iron pan (or other oven-proof pan) on the middle rack to heat up as the oven preheats. Season the roast on both sides with salt and pepper, plus any other seasonings you like. Once the oven comes to temperature and the pan is hot, take the pan out of the oven. Carefully place the roast in the pan and allow it to sear on one side for 2 minutes, then flip it over to the other side. Arrange the potatoes around the roast and toss so they are coated in oil. Place the pan back in the oven and roast for around 20 minutes (or 10 to 12 minutes per pound). For medium rare (which is ideal for tri-tip), an instant-read thermometer should read 135 F/57 C. Remove from the oven. Transfer the roast to a cutting board and tent with foil. Let it rest for 10-ish minutes. In the meantime, tip the olive oil or butter into the hot skillet along with the garlic and rosemary, then stir to coat the potatoes. Slice the roast against the grain. Pay attention to the meat grain because in a tri-tip the grain changes direction in the middle of the roast! Place the slices back into the pan alongside the garlic rosemary potatoes and serve family-style. You will find that the skinnier end pieces will be more cooked than the slices from the middle of the roast, so there is a variety of doneness to suit everyone.

Thai Shrimp Curry with Rice Noodles

Serves 4

Time: 25-ish minutes

Bright and delicious, this curry comes together in less than half an hour! Another bonus: it’s gluten-free and dairy-free. Want to make it vegan? Tofu makes a good protein-filled substitute for the shrimp. Thanks to Feel Good Foodie for the shrimp curry recipe.

Ingredients:

8 oz rice noodles

2 Tbsp coconut oil

2 cups onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp ginger, minced

2 tsp garlic, minced

2 Tbsp prepared Thai red curry paste

1 bell pepper, any color, thinly sliced

14.5 oz can full-fat coconut milk

2/3 cup water

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp lime juice

Garnish: chopped Thai basil, lime wedges

Directions:

Prepare the rice noodles according to package directions. Drain, rinse with cold water, and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and the onions. Cook the onions for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened and starting to brown. Throw in the ginger and garlic and cook for a minute longer. Add the curry paste in small dollops around the pan, then stir to coat everything with the paste. Throw in the bell pepper slices and sauté until no longer crunchy, about 4 minutes. Tip in the coconut milk and water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Place the shrimp evenly in the sauce, making sure it is submerged. Immediately remove the pan from the heat and cover it. Allow the shrimp to poach in the sauce for 4 minutes or until the shrimp is opaque. It will easily cook in the residual heat. Stir in the lime juice before serving with the cooked rice noodles. Garnish with Thai basil and extra lime.

Dessert???

Need and want dessert this week? Same. The good news: we don’t need no pricey eggs! Head over to my website for the printable recipe: Vegan Triple Coconut Cake.

Downloads: Recipes and Shopping List

Oven Roasted Tri Tip And Potatoes 26.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thai Shrimp Curry With Rice Noodles 26.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mexican Desayuno Pizza 125KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Week 3 Shopping List 70.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tell Me

What is your favorite pizza to make? I’d love to know what toppings you are putting on it.

Next week: the last installment of the March menu plans featuring a pizza that is fresh and green, just perfect for spring. See you next Friday!