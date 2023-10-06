My Garden Tells Me What To Eat

Despite all the fake-witch-that-crashed-into-my-tree decor on display in my neighborhood and at the local Rite-Aid right now, my garden still hands me summery tomatoes, cucumbers, and basil. Lots and lots of basil.

The past few months I’ve learned so much about gardening and the surprises it brings your way (who knew cucumbers grew from one to eight inches overnight?). There are two raised rectangle containers in my backyard and it’s been fun growing summer produce.

The bright and shiny successes: basil, cucumber, green bell pepper, jalapenos, tomatoes, and sweet alyssum.

The utterly miserable fails: chives, cilantro, parsley, and marigolds. They all d-i-e-d died.

We eat whatever is currently coming out of the garden, regardless of what the calendar says. My corner of SoCal still has daytime temps in the mid-80s, so fresh tomato, basil, melon, and feta salad is still a thing. There is a delicious recipe for it on my blog that includes a sumac vinaigrette.

Basil, It’s Been Nice Knowing You

Now that we have entered October and cooler weather is on the way, it’s time to say goodbye to a few plants and start on new ones. Do you hate to waste what you’ve grown? Me too.

So, here are three things to do with all that basil before you break up with your basil plant. These condiments will have you enjoying the taste of this heady herb for months to come.

Basil Butter

Delicious on bread, chicken, fish, pasta, and veggies.

Yield: ½ cup basil butter

1 stick (8 Tbsp) butter, softened

1 tsp lemon zest

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Place the butter and lemon zest into a small bowl and mash them together with a fork. Chop the basil. It is easiest to do this when the leaves, cutting board, and knife are all dry. Add the chopped basil to the butter and mash into the butter. If you used unsalted butter, add ¼ tsp of salt if needed. Scrape the basil butter into a small covered container or roll into a log with plastic wrap and refrigerate. Keeps for two weeks in the fridge, if it lasts that long, or several months in the freezer.

Basil Salt

Sprinkle over meats, veggies, and popcorn. Or use it to salt the rim of cocktail glasses.

Yield: 1 cup basil salt

1 cup coarse rock salt or flaky sea salt

⅓ cup basil leaves

Preheat the oven to 220F/104C. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Dump the salt and basil leaves into a blender or food processor. Blitz for 2 minutes, scraping down the sides and bottom with a rubber spatula to release any pockets of unmixed salt. The salt should be finely textured with flecks of green. Pour the salt mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and spread out into an even layer. Place the sheet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Stir to break up any clumps, then return to the oven for 15 more minutes. It should be completely dry now. Let cool, then pack into a covered jar or container and store at room temp. Keeps for 3-ish months, which will give you some nice basil finishing salt from now until New Year’s Eve.

Vegan Basil Pesto

Stir into dressings, marinades, and sauces. Eat with pasta, pizza, and potatoes.

Yield: about 1 cup pesto

2 cups basil leaves

3 Tbsp pine nuts or walnuts

3 Tbsp nutritional yeast

2 Tbsp lemon juice

3 tsp minced garlic

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ to ⅓ cup olive oil

Throw the basil, pine nuts, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic, and salt into a blender or food processor. Blitz for 30 seconds or so. Add the smaller amount of olive oil and blitz again. Most blenders have a small fill hole in the top, so add the olive oil through that while the blender is running. Add the remaining oil if you want a looser pesto. Taste and adjust to your liking. Add more garlic, lemon juice, salt, or nutritional yeast until you are satisfied with the taste. I added more garlic because, you know, vampires. Keeps in a covered container in the fridge for 1 week. If you still have some left, pour into an ice cube tray and freeze. Pop out the frozen pesto cubes and store them in a freezer-safe container or Ziploc bag for 2 months.

Tell Me

What are you making with your bumper crop produce? Do you have favorite things to make with basil?

Also, I would love to hear what you have planted for fall in your garden!