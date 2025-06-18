Start Here

Bright, fresh, seasonal, and delicious! The Betty Eatz Newsletter is all about California Cuisine. Every recipe reflects the fresh produce of our Golden State and the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural people who live here. It’s a beautiful mash-up of flavors!

What to Expect Around Here

Newsletters

Every Friday, a newsletter is published featuring snippets of life in Southern California, plus doable and delish recipes to inspire you. Everything from appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, pizzas, and desserts. Plus, tacos! And the occasional cocktail. Available to everyone.

Podcasts

Every three weeks, a new episode is available. It features real recipes created by real people, not AI! Guests include food writers, recipe developers, professional recipe testers, food magazine editors, and even Great American Baking Show winners! Available to everyone.

Travel (for paid subscribers)

Tag along virtually to visit growers and producers of California Cuisine ingredients (a Coachella Valley date farm, a sustainable strawberry farm, a California winery, and an olive oil producer).

Plus, get recommendations and ideas for your next trip to Greece and Hawaii!

How to Navigate the Home Page

If you are new to Substack (and even if you’re not), there’s a lot to process on the Home Page!

Navigation Bar

At the very top of the screen is the navigation bar, which guides you to sections like:

Notes. These are short posts seen on the Substack app. Some folks like to read the newsletter in the app and peruse Notes, which is similar to a social media feed.

Buy Me a Coffee. For those who want to say thank you but aren’t sure how! This is a link to purchase me a coffee (or cocktail!) to show your appreciation.

Bookstore. Links to purchase my ebooks and mini courses.

Recipe and Resource Index. The shortcut to find every recipe in the newsletters! A great resource.

IG. Link to my Instagram.

Podcast. All the podcast episodes. Listen right here on Substack or on your favorite podcast listening platform like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.

Archive. All past newsletters, with the most recent one at the top.

About. Info about me and newsletter subscription options.

Questions or need help finding something? Send me a message! I’m glad to help.

Thanks for being here, and see you every Friday!