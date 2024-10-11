Hi friends and Happy Friday! To those of you who are new and just found your way here, welcome. If you’d rather listen than read, the audio is posted above.

It’s October and we are in the midst of a month-long love affair with pasta and noodles. Last week, we made Pasta with Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo. This week, we’re turning east for an Asian-inspired dish.

Just a heads up that next week’s post is only for paid subscribers and features a pimped-out pasta with plant protein ragu. It’s pretty crazy and super delicious!

One last bit of news before we talk about this week’s noodle dish.

The Cookbook

Did you know that I wrote a cookbook, just for you? It’s 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life and is available now for purchase and download.

Inside you’ll find:

Five proteins, five veggies, and five carb recipes that are the building blocks for 125 meal ideas .

How to combine recipes to make a balanced meal .

Delicious seasoning combinations to change flavor profiles.

Guidance on how to assemble a weekly menu plan.

All the recipes are reliably delicious, simple to prepare, and easily adaptable to your taste. They are gold! The cookbook is a keeper and one you will use again and again.

Perfect Pot Roast recipe is in the book!

Get it here: 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

The link is also at the top of this newsletter’s Home page.

Now, let’s talk about noodles.

Noodles vs Pasta

What is the difference, really? I’ve always thought that noodles leaned toward Asian cuisine while pasta veered into Italian territory. And upon doing a little Google research (the world has really come to this, hasn’t it?), it seems my assumption isn’t too far off.

Traditional Italian pasta contains semolina, a type of flour made from durum wheat and is coarsely ground. When combined with water (and sometimes egg), the flour comes together in a dough that can be cut, shaped, and cooked immediately or dried for later use. Pasta is almost always served hot.

Noodles can also be made from wheat flour, but that is where the similarity ends. Asian noodles are also made from buckwheat, konjac, mung bean, rice, sweet potato, or tapioca. Just like pasta, the dough is cut, shaped, and either cooked or dried for later use.

However, noodles can be served hot or cold depending on the dish. A good example of this is naengmyeon, a popular cold noodle dish that originated in North Korea where my mom is from. She, along with so many others, fled the north during the Korean War and brought what they could to the south. Thankfully that included recipes and ways of preparing food. After the war, naengmyeon became popular in South Korea and is now served in many Korean restaurants all over the world.

For this week’s recipe I used wheat noodles (because I happened to have them on hand), but you can use whatever noodle you prefer.

Recipe

Nutty Noodles with Shrimp

Serves 4

Time: 40-ish minutes

A delicious nutty, garlicky, gingery sauce bathes the noodles, tender shrimp, and stir-fried veggies. The dish is naturally dairy-free and can be gluten-free too by subbing in GF noodles. Thanks to NYT Cooking for the sauce inspiration.

Don’t like eggplant or bok choy? Substitute other veg or leave them out altogether. You’re an adult, so you can do what you want.

Ingredients:

1-ish lb yakisoba or other noodles

2 Tbsp neutral-tasting oil

1 Japanese eggplant, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 baby bok choy, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 lb frozen shrimp, thawed

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Sambal oelek or garlic chili crisp for serving

Sauce:

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

4 Tbsp sesame oil

4 Tbsp. rice vinegar

3 Tbsp tahini

3 Tbsp peanut butter

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 Tbsp minced fresh garlic

Directions:

Prepare the noodles according to package directions. Drain, reserving a cup of noodle water, and cover. Add the oil to a large skillet over medium-high heat. Throw in the eggplant and bok choy and stir fry for 5-ish minutes or until the veggies are tender but still have a bite to them (don’t overcook or they will be mushy). Remove the veggies to a bowl and cover to keep warm. In the same skillet, stir fry the thawed shrimp. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes, until they are just turning pink (don’t overcook or they will be rubbery and you will regret everything). Add the shrimp to the bowl with the veggies and cover. Whisk together the sauce ingredients in the same skillet over medium heat. Add in the cooked noodles and toss until the noodles are coated in sauce. Add a little of the reserved noodle water if needed to loosen things up. Tip the cooked veggies and shrimp over the noodles. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with sambal oelek or garlic chili crisp.

Tell Me

What is your favorite noodle dish to make and eat? I would love to know.

Coming next week: a pimped-out pasta with plant protein ragu. It’s perfect for vegans and non-vegans alike. See you next Friday!