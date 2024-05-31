Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annada D. Rathi's avatar
Annada D. Rathi
1d

Pizza on the grill, perfect summer food acc to me. Thank you for this post, Betty!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
wendy klassen's avatar
wendy klassen
2d

At what point is the parchment removed? I have visions of burning paper.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Betty Williams
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Betty Williams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture