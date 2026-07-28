Laguna Beach, California

Feel confident and in control of your weekly meal plans without spending hours online searching for recipes that you can trust.

Today’s newsletter features this month’s Menu Plan: four weeks of meals with photos and links to every recipe!

Hello and welcome! If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. For those who are new, I’m Betty, a food writer, recipe developer, home cook, and Southern California gal. Every Friday in this newsletter, I help you plan meals with California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world. California is the most ethnically diverse state in the U.S. and is home to many peeps from Asia, South America, and the Mediterranean. The cuisine here reflects that and is a beautiful mash-up of flavors! Other places to find me: my food blog, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram.

What to Expect Each Month

The monthly plan is divided into four weeks and includes these sections:

Sunday 1 Hour Prep

Breathe a sigh of relief! This one hour of prep will make your week go so much smoother, at least in the kitchen. These goodies keep in the fridge for noshing during the week: dips, sauces, breakfast items, or snacks.

Weekly 4 Dinner Recipes

No more searching for recipes! The dinner decision is done! Links to four dinner recipes leave wiggle room for leftovers, nights out, and too-exhausted-to-cook-it’s-popcorn-for-dinner evenings.

Weekend Extras

A little somethin’ somethin’ for fun! Weekend treats include desserts and fun drinkie recipes! Low-alcohol drinks and mocktails included.

Featured Cook

The Featured Cook this month is Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, an award-winning food blogger, Emmy-winning producer, three-time cookbook author, and home cook. She shares Mexican food recipes and cultural stories on her blog of 15 years, Muy Bueno.

Her newsletter, Cocina to Career, pulls back the curtain on building a career in the food world and is where she gets real with readers. It is one of my favorite newsletters on Substack!

You’ll see some of her incredible dishes in this month’s menu plan.

Plus, Yvette and I have collaborated on a California casual dinner party menu, coming in a couple of weeks. The menu is perfect for an easygoing meal at home with a few friends: recipes, fun conversation starters, and a Spotify playlist!

Subscribers Chat

If you have any questions about a recipe or want to share what you’re making, drop a comment in the chat! You can access it here.

You know I’m fond of you all, but the menu plans are something I treat my paid subscribers to each month. Join us!

Become a Paid Subscriber and receive live cooking classes and a brand new menu plan (like this one!) each month. See the other benefits in the Premium Content Library. Paid subscriptions are $5 per month or $50 per year (yes, that’s 2 months free!)

Week 1