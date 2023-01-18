About

Hello, I’m Betty! Welcome to the Betty Eatz Newsletter, which features bright and fresh California Cuisine. If you like tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bright flavors, you’re in the right place. I’m so happy you found your way here.

California Cuisine

What is California Cuisine? It's food with fresh ingredients, in-season produce, simple preparation, and international flavors.

Sunny Southern California has a climate much like the Mediterranean. There is a long growing season for fresh fruits and vegetables like avocados, citrus, dates, eggplant, figs, grapes, herbs, olives, peppers, strawberries, and tomatoes. Farmers’ markets run year-round.

California Cuisine has many global influences. With a population hailing from all over the world but especially Asia, Central and South America, and the Mediterranean, Californian food reflects all these food cultures. It's a beautiful mash-up!

The focus is on food that is simple, fresh, seasonal, and international.

Simple: Meals that have simple ingredients, are easy to prepare, budget-conscious, and relatively quick to make.

Fresh: Dishes made from scratch. No canned soups, packet mixes, or items with a lot of preservatives. Healthy-ish.

Seasonal: Fruits and vegetables that are in season and available at local markets.

International: Food influences from other cultures, other countries, and maybe even other planets. Okay, not that last one. Dishes pull from Asian, Latin, Middle Eastern, African, and European cuisines.

About Me

Having worked in the food world for several decades, I've journeyed from a down-home Southern cuisine restaurant in Texas to an international advertising agency in Hungary to a family-owned winery in California. Along the way, I’ve run my own menu subscription business, written a newspaper food column for a decade, and ghostwritten cookbooks and blog posts for others.

Now, you'll find me as the writer, photographer, cook, and washer-upper behind this newsletter, my recipe blog bettyeatz.com, podcast, YouTube, and Instagram. My husband and I live in Southern California and we have three adult children.

Read more about me and my approach to food in the interviews here, here, and here.

FYI: All the writing and photos in my newsletters were written and photographed by me, so they are considered my property. If I use someone else’s photo, I notate the owner or photographer’s name and give them credit in the caption. Any time I use, or am inspired by, someone else’s recipe, I mention them or the website used and provide links when I can.

Subscription Options

I’m happy to tell you that you have choices! Read on for the subscription options.

Free

It costs absolutely nothing! All Free subscribers receive:

Friday newsletters 3 times a month and access to the most recent recipes. Good news: in 2026, January, May, July, and October have an extra Friday, so you get an additional free newsletter in these months!

Archive access for the previous 2 months. You can read the most recent newsletters, going back two months.

All podcasts. I’m keeping the podcasts free and available to all. There is a wealth of information in my interviews with food writers, recipe developers, and editors!

Paid

Upgrade at any time. **Important Note: I highly recommend you DO NOT do it through Apple Pay. You will be charged a higher price, and Apple pockets the difference.** But you are an adult, so you can do what you want.

All Paid subscribers receive:

Monthly Menu Plan. New for 2026! An entire month of meals with photos and links to every recipe! Includes Sunday prep for the week, plus extras like desserts and drinks.

2 Cooks 1 Table California-casual Dinner Party Menu. New for 2026! This once-a-month post features a guest chef. We’ve collaborated on a complete menu with recipes, conversation topics, and even a Spotify playlist for your next dinner get-together.

Subscriber Chat . New for 2026! Have a question about a recipe or want to share what you’re making? Leave a comment in the paid subscriber chat.

Friday newsletters every week and access to ALL recipes in the post. You get every single one. Plus, Archive access to all previous newsletters.

Recipe Index access. An easy and helpful way to find links to all recipes, workshops, menu plans, and series.

We have a date every Friday, you and me, where we chat about food, recipes, and Southern California. I love to read your responses and comments!

See you in the next newsletter,

What Subscribers are Saying

Your food always looks so fresh and inviting, Betty! - Elizabeth P.

Green goddess on pizza?!! You’re blowing my mind…Looks so good! - Nicki S.

Your tacos are definitely forming part of my birthday meal! - Shell P.

Yum! My mouth watered as I read this! - Ruth S.

"Dirty Martini Steak Frites" - I've never opened a recipe so fast…I can't wait to make this steak frites recipe. - Rebecca B.

Oh wow, another winning taco idea! These will definitely be making an appearance at my next taco night! - Kerry F.

BettyEatz’s writing is a culinary journey that’s both delicious and delightful. - Annaliza V.

You make the best drinks! - Giovanna S.

Thanks Betty. It’s a very straightforward and logical recipe, as all recipes should be. - Vanilla Black