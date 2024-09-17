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eBooks

Sunny Weather Mocktails

15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

7 Holiday Cookies, Southern California-style!

Sunny Weather Mocktails

Refreshing, delicious, and alcohol-free! These 8 summer sippers are perfect for enjoying on the patio, at the campground, or by the pool.

Drinkies include Blood Orange Cosmo-Not, Cucumber Mint No-jito, Ginger Turmeric Fizz, Grapefruit Coconut Paloma, Lemon Cucumber Cooler, Lemon Drop Mocktail, Orange Vanilla Spritzer, and Strawberry Mockarita. Plus, a delicious recipe for Citrus Simple Syrup.

Easy zero-proof recipes made with real ingredients! Printable, digital download $5.99.

Buy Sunny Weather Mocktails

15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

This easy-to-follow book answers questions and provides solutions to the age-old dilemma of what to make for dinner. These are classic dinner recipes that you will make again and again.

Inside you’ll find:

Five Protein Entrees

Five Vegetable Sides

Five Carb-y Sides

Plus:

How to combine recipes to make 125 balanced meal ideas .

Delicious seasoning combinations to change flavor profiles.

Guidance on how to assemble a weekly menu plan.

All the recipes are reliably delicious, simple to prepare, and easily adaptable to your taste. They are gold! Printable, digital download $5.99.

Buy 15 Dinner Recipes

7 Holiday Cookies, Southern California-style!

Seven favorite holiday cookies that reflect California living. Flavors like chai, pandan, and ube, as well as Golden State produce like citrus, nuts, and Medjool dates play starring roles in these delicious treats!

Easy recipes + delicious flavors = perfect holiday treats to share with friends! Printable, digital download $5.99.

Buy 7 Holiday Cookies

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