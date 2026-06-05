Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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May 2026

Tomato's First Blush
(and a recipe for Korean Nachos)
  Betty Williams
June Menu Plan
(with guest chef Nicki Sizemore!)
  Betty Williams
Good Ideas Come in Waves
(plus recipe for Mediterranean Nachos!)
  Betty Williams
Mediterranean Nachos
(a fun appetizer, snack, or main!)
  Betty Williams
May Dinner Party
(with guest chef Holly Coppedge!)
  Betty Williams
Mexican Street Corn (Elotes)
(a delicious side dish or snack!)
  Betty Williams
Detour Ahead with Holly Coppedge
(plus her recipe for Chicken Paprikas)
  Betty Williams
30:08
A Month of Nachos
(Chicken Caesar Salad Nachos with homemade dressing)
  Betty Williams
Chicken Caesar Salad Nachos
(a delicious appetizer, snack, or main!)
  Betty Williams
Sunny Weather Mocktail
(perfect for summer sipping!)
  Betty Williams

April 2026

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