Premium Content Library
Here you’ll find the library of Premium Content (only available to Paid Subscribers), all in one place!
Premium Content includes:
Monthly Live Cooking Classes
Menu Plans
Workshops
Travel Guides
Also, check out the Recipe Index (Paid Subscribers have access to all recipes).
Upgrade to Paid to unlock Premium Content!
Monthly Live Cooking Classes (just added!)
The CookStack Collective brings together 12 talented Substack food writers and recipe developers (including me!) for a year of lively, seasonal cooking classes.
Each month, paid subscribers will get access to a live Zoom class hosted by a different cook, plus receive fresh recipes, class materials, and the chance to cook along and ask questions in real time. This also includes access to all 12 class recordings, so watch/rewatch whenever it suits you.
Feel inspired, learn a new dish or skill, and connect with your favorite (or soon-to-be-favorite) food writers! It’s a year’s worth of smart ideas, good food, and time in the kitchen with some very talented people.
Classes start July 17, 2026.
Menu Plans
Monthly Menu Plans 2026
Casual Dinner Party Menus with Guest Chefs:
Russian/Gentleman in Moscow-inspired menu with Rebecca Blackwell
Mediterranean-ish Breakfast for Dinner menu with Sheryl O’Connell
Spring Weekly Menu Plans featuring Inspired Pizzas:
Korean BBQ pizza, Brothy Zuppa Toscana, Southwest Chicken w/Corn Pudding
California Farmers’ Market pizza, Kung Pao Chicken Kabobs, Sheet Pan Salmon
Mexican Desayuno pizza, Oven-roasted Tri Tip and Potatoes, Thai Shrimp Curry
Green Goddess pizza, Mini Meatloaves w/Asparagus, Vietnamese Caramelized Chicken w/pickled carrots and daikon
Autumn Weekly Menu Plans with Wine Pairings:
Plant protein Greek-style Gyros, Salmon w/brown butter sauce, Banh Mi French bread pizza, Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Oven-baked BBQ ribs, Shrimp Tempura tacos w/jalapeno lime crema, Fall Niçoise salad, Cotes de Provence Rosé
Lamb Kofta with cucumber salad, Maple-glazed Bundt Pan Chicken, Penne with Roasted Veg and Romesco, Argentinian Malbec
Pork Chops with Onions, Figs, and Thyme, Flammekuchen with Leeks, Bacon, and Gruyere, Plant Protein Schnitzel with Fresh Cabbage Salad, Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier
Winter Weekly Menu Plans with Dessert:
20-Minute Fish and White Beans Skillet, Mushroom and Spinach Loaf, Sheet Pan Crispy Chicken and Veggies, Mocha Mousse
35-Minute Lemon Ginger Chicken Soup, Middle Eastern Lentil Meatballs with Red Pepper Sauce, Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil, Small Batch Cheesecake
Crispy Black Bean and Quinoa Tacos, Sheet Pan Fish and Chips, Guinness Beef Stew, 6-Ingredient Strawberry Shortcake
Vegan Curry, Asian Pork and Mushroom Burgers, Tzimmes Chicken with Apricots, 4-Seed Chocolate Bark
Spring Dinners for 2 with cocktails, dessert:
Summer Salads & Sips for 2:
Tacos and Margaritas:
Workshop Video Replays
Perfect Pie Crust Workshop with Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost
Shrimp Tempura Tacos and Drunken Monk cocktail with Jenn Sharp of Sharing Kitchens Live
Poke Tacos and Pineapple Jalapeno Margaritas with Rebecca Blackwell of Let’s Get Lost
Travel Guides
California
Greece
Greece Insiders List (recommendations with links)
Hawaii (The Big Island)
Hawaii Insiders List (recommendations with links)
Upgrade to Paid to unlock Premium Content!
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