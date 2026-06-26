Premium Content Library

Here you’ll find the library of Premium Content (only available to Paid Subscribers), all in one place!

Premium Content includes:

Monthly Live Cooking Classes

Menu Plans

Workshops

Travel Guides

Also, check out the Recipe Index (Paid Subscribers have access to all recipes).

Monthly Live Cooking Classes ( just added! )

The CookStack Collective brings together 12 talented Substack food writers and recipe developers (including me!) for a year of lively, seasonal cooking classes.

Each month, paid subscribers will get access to a live Zoom class hosted by a different cook, plus receive fresh recipes, class materials, and the chance to cook along and ask questions in real time. This also includes access to all 12 class recordings, so watch/rewatch whenever it suits you.

Feel inspired, learn a new dish or skill, and connect with your favorite (or soon-to-be-favorite) food writers! It’s a year’s worth of smart ideas, good food, and time in the kitchen with some very talented people.

Classes start July 17, 2026.

Menu Plans

Monthly Menu Plans 2026

Casual Dinner Party Menus with Guest Chefs:

Spring Weekly Menu Plans featuring Inspired Pizzas:

Autumn Weekly Menu Plans with Wine Pairings:

Winter Weekly Menu Plans with Dessert:

Spring Dinners for 2 with cocktails, dessert:

Summer Salads & Sips for 2:

Tacos and Margaritas:

Workshop Video Replays

Travel Guides

California

Greece

Hawaii (The Big Island)

Thanks for being here! I appreciate you!