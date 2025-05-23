Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Mark Thomas's avatar
Mark Thomas
May 23, 2025

This hibiscus marg looks and sounds DELISH! We’ve got a mini heatwave here in Devon so I thought it would be rude not to make this 🤣

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Daniette
Jul 21, 2025

A plus to living in Texas (bc there aren't many these days) is easy access to hibiscus flower—I always have a pitcher of it in the fridge.

This is my kind of sweet tea. The color alone is a pick me up.

My youngest is headed off to grad school in the UK and on his list of what to make before he leaves is fish tacos. I think I'll add this coconut shrimp and slaw combo too!

Yum!

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