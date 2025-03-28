Hi there friends! A warm Southern California welcome to you all. I’m so glad you are here to chat with me about California Cuisine each Friday.

It’s the last week of our spring menu plans and what a fun ride it’s been! Each week’s plan has featured a delicious SoCal-inspired pizza, everything from Korean BBQ Pizza to California Farmer’s Market Pizza, to Mexican Desayuno Pizza. Which ones have you made? Today’s pizza is gorgeous and I can’t wait to share it with you.

But first, a sneak peek at what’s happening next month.

Coming in April: Hawaii Travel Guide

Learn what we did and what we ate while in Hawaii earlier this month! Plus photos, videos, and links to help you plan your next (or someday) trip to the Big Island. And, of course, island-style recipes to make in the meantime.

Just another perfect day in Hawaii!

If you are new around here, hit the subscribe button so you don’t miss anything!

Podcast

The newest episode of my podcast dropped earlier this week with guest Georgia Freedman, a longtime journalist, editor, cook, and cookbook author. Listen in as Georgia and I dish about her global and career journeys, how to identify a good recipe, and the inspiration for her newest cookbook.

Plus, she shares two recipes with listeners: one tried-and-true chicken dish and another that is her current obsession!

Photo courtesy of Georgia Freedman

You are going to love hearing her interesting story!

Listen Now

Preorder Georgia’s latest cookbook, Snacking Dinners here. Plus, there are preorder bonuses (y’all, these are GREAT bonuses including a Staub casserole set, ingredients from Fly by Jing and others, plus custom cocktail recipes that pair specifically with recipes in the cookbook)!

Photo courtesy of Georgia Freedman

If you haven’t subscribed to her newsletter yet, I highly recommend you do!

Week 4 Menu Plan

It’s hard to believe we are at the end of March and our month-long spring menu plans. You may remember that I had watched the Chef’s Table: Pizza series on Netflix and was moved to include a Southern California-inspired pizza in each week’s plan. This week is no exception and it is bright and fresh!

Green Goddess Pizza. This pizza has all the green things on it and is drizzled with the most delicious dressing on the West Coast.

Mini Meatloaves with Asparagus and Sweet Potato Fries. Winner, winner, sheet pan dinner! This comes together in less than an hour.

Vietnamese Caramelized Chicken with Pickled Carrots and Daikon. Tender and crunchy, sweet and sour, this chicken and veg dish is so tasty!

Recipes

Pizza Dough

Makes 3 pizzas (12”) or 4 smaller ones

Time: 1 hour

This dough makes a perfectly crisp and chewy pizza crust! Don’t be afraid to make pizza dough. It’s not difficult, I promise. Plus, you will get better and better at it each week so that in no time you will be a pizza chef in your own right.

Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp instant yeast

1 2/3 cup lukewarm water

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Add the flour and yeast to a bowl or stand mixer. Pour in the water and stir to combine. Using the dough hook attachment or your hands, mix to form a dough. Add the salt and mix again, kneading for about 5 minutes. Add a tablespoon more water if the dough is dry or a tablespoon of flour if the dough is too wet. Once the kneading is done, the dough should be soft and elastic. Divide the dough into three equal balls. Each ball makes a 12” pizza. If divided into four, each ball makes a 9 or 10” pizza. Place the balls on a greased baking sheet. Rub the top of the dough with olive oil and cover with plastic wrap. Let sit in the oven with the light on for 45 minutes. Place dough on greased pizza pans and shape into 12” circles. Add toppings and bake according to recipe. If you are making the dough ahead of time, let sit for 30 minutes, then place in the fridge for 6 hours or overnight. At this point, you can freeze the dough if you wish. Wrap the dough balls individually in plastic wrap and place in a Ziploc bag. Put in the freezer on a flat surface. Frozen dough keeps for about 3 months. Refrigerated dough takes about 1 hour to come to room temperature before shaped into pizzas. To thaw frozen dough, move to the fridge the night before use or allow to thaw at room temperature (will take around 3 hours).

Green Goddess Dressing/Marinade:

Makes 1 1/2 cups

Time: 5 minutes

A California classic! This herby, garlicky, and creamy dressing is packed with herbs, giving it a pretty green color. Use it as a salad dressing, marinade, or garnish.

Ingredients:

2 cups parsley, loosely packed

1 cup cilantro, loosely packed

½ cup basil, loosely packed

2 green onions, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 large garlic cloves, peeled

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a blender or food processor. Blitz for 30 seconds or until completely smooth. Yields about 1 ⅓ to 1 ½ cups of marinade. Use as a salad dressing, marinade for chicken or fish, or drizzle over pizza.

Green Goddess Pizza

Serves 3 to 4

Time: 30 minutes

Green and herby with all the flavors of the classic California salad dressing! Fresh herbs are in the sauce, sprinkled on top, and drizzled as a garnish. Combined with melty cheeses and a crisp crust, this pizza will become a favorite.

Notes:

Sub in store-bought pizza dough if you don’t want to make your own.

This week I used a 12-inch cast iron skillet for my pizza but use whatever pizza pan or baking sheet that you have and like.

It’s easiest to shave the zucchini into long thin ribbons using a mandoline. If you don’t have one, use a very sharp knife and steady hand. Depending on the size of the veg, you may need to halve the ribbons lengthwise.

If you grew up eating pizza with ranch dressing, you will immediately be into this. But even if you didn’t, you’ll enjoy it!

Ingredients:

1 batch homemade pizza dough (recipe above)

1 batch Green Goddess dressing (recipe above)

8 oz Asiago, shredded

8 oz Monterey Jack, shredded

1 large zucchini, thinly shaved into ribbons

1 cup Calvestrano olives, halved

1/4 cup capers

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley, cilantro, and mint

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 500 F/260 C. Place a pizza stone, baking steel, or rimmed baking sheets upside down on the oven racks while the oven preheats. Grease pizza pans lightly with olive oil. Shape the dough onto each pan, patting into a 10 or 12” circle. Optional step: I like to par-bake the crusts to partially cook the dough before piling on the toppings. This prevents a soggy middle. Place the shaped dough into the oven and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, then top with ingredients and finish baking. Spread each crust with 1 heaping Tablespoon of Green Goddess dressing. Top with shredded cheeses. Arrange the zucchini, olives, and capers over the cheese. Slide the pizza pans onto the heated baking sheets and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and crust is golden brown. Once the pizza is done, remove from the oven. Allow to set for 3 or 4 minutes, then top with chopped fresh herbs. Drizzle with Green Goddess dressing. Slice and serve.

Mini Meatloaves with Asparagus

Serves 4 to 6

Time: 45-ish minutes

Awww, aren’t these so cute? Personal, fun-sized meatloaf is delicious, quick-cooking, and already perfectly portioned! Throw the asparagus on at the last minute for a yummy veggie side dish with minimal effort.

Ingredients:

22 saltine crackers

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or other milk)

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp garlic powder (not salt)

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp liquid smoke

2 lbs ground beef (85% meat, 15% fat is preferable)

6 Tbsp ketchup

1 lb asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F/200 C. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Crush the crackers. It’s fastest to dump them in a blender or food processor and blitz for a few pulses until they are fine crumbs. Pour them into a bowl and tip in the milk. Let stand for a minute or two until the crumbs are rehydrated then add the chili powder, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and liquid smoke. Stir to combine. Break up the ground beef and add it to the cracker mixture. Using a light hand, gently mix everything together until it is cohesive and uniform in color. You don’t want to compress the mixture as this will make the meatloaf dense. Evenly divide the mixture into six pieces. Shape each piece into an oval or rectangle and place on the prepared sheet. Spread 1 tablespoon of ketchup over each shaped loaf. Bake at 400 for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and add the asparagus pieces to the pan around the meatloaf. The cut veggies will bathe in the meat juices and fat so no need to oil them beforehand. Return the pan to the oven and bake for 10 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Sweet Potato Fries

Serves 4 to 6

Time: 45 minutes

Easy to make and even easier to eat, these sweet potato fries only need a handful of ingredients! Sure, you could rip open a bag of frozen packaged fries, and no one will judge you. But, these taste better and cost way (way!) less. Plus, here you get to season them as you like.

Ingredients:

2 lbs sweet potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp smoked paprika

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 F/200 C. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into French fry-sized pieces. For reference, the fries pictured are 2 to 3 inches long and 1/2 inch wide. Place the cut fries in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle the garlic powder, salt, and smoked paprika evenly and toss to coat. Dump the fries onto the prepared baking sheet and spread into a single layer. Don’t let the fries sit on top of each other because they will steam instead of roast. Bake for 20 minutes, then flip fries over with a spatula and bake for 10 more minutes. Remove from oven and serve hot.

Vietnamese Caramelized Chicken

Serves 4

Time: 35-ish minutes

Sweet, sticky, and delicious! This pungent chicken dish reflects the flavors of Southeast Asian cooking and has become a go-to in my house. It’s perfect with rice and pickled carrots and daikon. Thanks to Hungry Huy for the recipe inspiration!

Ingredients:

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup water

2 Tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 Tbsp minced garlic

1/4 cup diced shallot

1 Tbsp olive or coconut oil

2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 green onions, sliced

Directions:

In a large measuring cup or medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, rice vinegar, fish sauce, water, ginger, garlic, and shallot. Stir together to incorporate and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the oil followed by the chicken thighs. Adjust the heat to medium and cook for 10 minutes, not fiddling around or moving the chicken. Once the first side is nicely browned, turn each piece over to cook the other side for another 5 to 10 minutes until it’s done. Remove the chicken from the skillet to a serving platter and tent with foil to keep warm. Turn the heat back up to medium-high. Tip the sauce mixture into the skillet and cook on until it starts to bubble and thicken. Stir occasionally and watch the sauce so that it doesn’t burn. It will seem like it takes forever to thicken, then suddenly caramelization happens in a blink, so keep an eye on it. Once the sauce is to your desired thickness, pour it over the chicken. Garnish with green onions and serve.

Pickled Carrots and Daikon (Đồ chua)

Yields around 4 cups

Time: 15-ish minutes plus soaking

A staple condiment used in Vietnamese cuisine! Carrots and daikon radish are quick pickled, making for a crunchy garnish perfect for any meat dish or sandwich.

Ingredients:

1 lb carrots, julienned into strips 2 to 3 inches long, 1/8-inch thick

1 lb daikon radish, julienned into strips 2 to 3 inches long, 1/8-inch thick

1 Tbsp kosher salt

Brine:

2 cups water

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup granulated white sugar

2 tsp kosher salt

Directions:

Combine the carrots and daikon in a mixing bowl and add salt. Let sit for 15 minutes, to soften and draw out moisture from the veggies. Dump everything into a colander, rinse well, then drain well. Lightly squeeze the veggies with both hands to get rid of any excess moisture. Meanwhile, tip the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt into a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly. Pack the drained carrot daikon mixture into quart-size mason jars. Pour the vinegar mixture evenly into both jars. Top off with additional room temp water to ensure the veggies are submerged. Secure the lid and store in the fridge for at least 2 hours before eating. This keeps in the fridge for up to 3 or 4 weeks. Serve with Vietnamese caramelized chicken, tuck into banh mi sandwiches, or serve as a condiment.

Dessert???

When it’s chocolate, the answer is always yes. A lovely perk here is that no eggs are required! Plus, chocolate chips and coffee are involved. Head to my website for the printable recipe: Eggless Chocolate Cake with Mocha Whip.

Downloads: Recipes and Shopping List

Pizza Dough And Green Goddess Pizza 126KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mini Meatloaf With Asparagus And Sweet Potato Fries 83.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Vietnamese Caramelized Chicken With Pickled Carrots And Daikon 119KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Week 4 Shopping List 71KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tell Me

Did you have a favorite dish from the meal plans this month? I’d love to hear what you liked best!

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