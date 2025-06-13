Hi there friends, and a sunny hello. Welcome, new subscribers. I’m so glad you’ve found your way here. Every Friday, you’ll receive bright and fresh California Cuisine recipes to inspire you, no matter where you live in the world.

If you’d rather listen than read, the audio is posted above.

Every week this month is dedicated to a summertime favorite: frozen treats! Last week included two refreshing sorbet recipes (strawberry hibiscus and mango with chamoy ripple). Did you make either one? I’d love to hear how you liked them.

Today, it’s frozen yumminess on a stick. Call them popsicles, ice lollies, ice pops, or paletas. They are portable, kid-friendly, dairy-free, gluten-free, and delicious!

Just a heads up, next week’s post features some fun ice cream flavors! It’s just for paid subscribers. I’d love for you to join us so you don’t miss out.

Also coming next week: our quarterly SoCal field trip! Every 90 days, I take paid subscribers on a virtual trip to producers of California Cuisine ingredients. Come along with me to visit a fifth-generation strawberry grower in Irvine, California, and learn about their farming practices and Japanese family history in our Golden State.

Fresh strawberry picking in Irvine!

Popsicles

What’s cooled my tongue and temper on hot, humid days?

What’s given me a moment to myself, to enjoy the sunshine?

What’s put a smile on the faces of my kids and me?

Popsicles, of course! There is no satisfying summertime treat like a popsicle eaten outdoors while barefoot. Did you grow up eating them by the handful like I did? Prepackaged grape popsicles, fudgesicles, and orange creamsicles were all staples in my childhood freezer.

Today, I prefer to make my own popsicles. Last week, we talked a little bit about not-so-healthy ingredients making their way into favorite treats, popsicles included. But putting together these delicious frozen goodies with just a handful of natural ingredients is so easy.

Some popular frozen treats on a stick:

Popsicles. Icy in texture, these are made primarily of water with sugar and flavoring added. Some popsicles contain dairy or cream and have a creamy texture.

Juice Bars. Made from fruit juice and sugar.

Creamsicles. Citrusy and creamy, these have a vanilla ice cream core surrounded by orange sherbet.

Paletas. Mexican frozen treats made with pureed fresh fruit, spices, and herbs. Some paletas contain dairy or cream.

If you are going to make your own frozen treats, I highly recommend buying some popsicle molds. While Dixie cups and wooden sticks certainly work in a pinch, molds will serve you better in the long run and can be reused all summer long. However, finding a recipe that matches the capacity of your particular mold can be tricky.

Popsicle molds vary greatly in shape and size, causing frustration, confusion, and sometimes, bad language.

Today’s recipes are for molds with 10 wells, each well holds around 3 ounces (or 1/3 cup). I like silicone molds because they are flexible, making it easier to get them out of the mold and into the mouth!

Here’s a link to the very ones I purchased on Amazon. I get *exactly* ZERO commission for this recommendation, lol, but I think knowing which ones are worth buying from the thousands listed online is helpful.

Want to treat me to an iced coffee as a thank you? I will gladly take it, thanks!

Buy me an Iced Coffee!

Ok, let’s get to the recipes!

Recipes

Blueberry Kiwi Paletas

Yields: 10

Time: 30 minutes plus chill time

These fresh blueberry and kiwi paletas are so refreshing on a hot day! And with the blue-green colorway, they look a bit like planet Earth, don’t you think? They really are a cinch to make.

What’s the difference between a paleta and a popsicle? Paletas are a Mexican frozen treat, similar to a popsicle, but made with pureed fresh fruit instead of juice or flavored water. They are fresh and not overly sweet.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup peeled and chopped kiwi

2 Tbsp agave or honey

1 tsp lemon juice

3 cups blueberries

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Directions:

Make the kiwi layer by tossing the kiwi, agave, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Blitz for 20 seconds or until pureed. You will still see the black seeds from the kiwi as those will not pulverize. Equally divide the kiwi mixture into the 10 wells. For those who are a little OCD like I am, it is exactly 1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon per well. Place the mold into the freezer for 30 minutes to 1 hour. The kiwi layer will not be frozen solid in an hour but just slightly set, giving the finished popsicle an ombre look. If you want a clean straight line, allow the kiwi layer to freeze solid before adding the blueberry mixture. Rinse out the blender. Make the blueberry layer by tipping the blueberries, water, sugar, and lemon juice into the blender. Blitz for 20 seconds or until pureed. You will still see bits of blueberry skin. If this bothers you, pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer. Otherwise, skip the strainer. Pour the blueberry mixture carefully into the wells. Add the sticks to each well, then place on a flat surface in the freezer. Allow to freeze for 6 hours or overnight.

Pineapple Creamsicles (Dairy-free)

Yields: 10

Time: 30 minutes plus chill time

Creamy, dreamy, and dairy-free? Yes! These pineapple creamsicles combine fresh fruit and coconut milk for a beautiful treat with a luxurious texture. Adding agar agar flakes is optional, but it keeps the bars from turning too icy. I like these better than traditional orange creamsicles!

Ingredients:

1 can (13.5 oz) full-fat coconut milk, unsweetened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp agar agar flakes (optional, but recommended)

2 cups fresh pineapple, cubed

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp fresh lime juice

Directions:

Tip the coconut milk, sugar, vanilla, and agar agar into a blender and blitz for 20 seconds or until smooth. Pour the mixture evenly into the 10 wells. Place the mold in the freezer while you prepare the pineapple mixture. Rinse out the blender. Add the pineapple cubes, sugar, and lime juice to the blender. Blitz for 20 seconds, scrape down the sides with a silicone spatula, then blitz again until smooth. The mixture will be thick and the loveliest yellow. Take the mold out of the freezer. The coconut milk will not be set yet, but that’s okay. Carefully pour the pineapple mixture into each well, leaving some room for expansion. Add the sticks to each well, then place on a flat surface in the freezer. Allow to freeze for 6 hours or overnight.

Cookies

Judging from the response last week, we love cookies with our frozen treats, don’t we? So, here are a few more cookie ideas to pair with them. Rebecca Blackwell ’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies are a classic, Rachel Ciordas ’ Gluten Free Pistachio Orange Thumbprint Cookies look divine, and Kerry Faber’s Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip Cookies are insanely good (please don’t ask me how many batches I made last month).

Also, Pandan Crinkle Cookies with Coconut and Lime are on my recipe site!

Tell Me

Are you a popsicle lover? Tell me your favorite flavor!

Coming next week: Ice Cream! We’re going to get fun and funky with the flavors! See you next Friday.

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