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Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
Aug 3, 2025

What an elegant way to enjoy a little independence

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Lolly Martyn's avatar
Lolly Martyn
Jul 23, 2025

Whoa that mango with chamoy combo looks addictive. I had a serious sour patch kid addiction when I was younger. I can relate to your shock about those ingredients in the store bought chamoy. I bought soy sauce yesterday at the local market and will not be eating it. Scary stuff in there!

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