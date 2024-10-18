Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Molly McCallum's avatar
Molly McCallum
Oct 6

Pappardelle is my favorite! Looks amazing 🤩

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Lisa McLean's avatar
Lisa McLean
Sep 29

Hey Betty, it’s still September. Opening paragraph. Probably want to get that.

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