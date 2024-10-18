Hi there friends and a Happy Friday to you all.

October has been a doozy of a month, weather-wise, for just about everyone in the continental U.S. Here in Southern California, there are still wildfires burning and we constantly flip flop between mid-70 F/20 C and 100 F/38 C days, so it’s definitely faux fall for us. But that has not hindered our month-long culinary adventure!

Every Friday newsletter in October features a carb-a-licious pasta or noodle dish. Have you tried Pasta with Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo or Nutty Noodles with Shrimp yet? Both are delicious and dairy-free.

Next week’s post will be available to all subscribers and it’s a Mexican Pasta Verde that you are going to love!

Before we get to this week’s recipe, which is a saucy, vegan ragu with a salty/lemony/crunchy topping, I have some news.

Cookbook

Did you know that I wrote a cookbook, just for you? It’s 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life and is available now for purchase and download.

Inside you’ll find:

Five proteins, five veggies, and five carb recipes that are the building blocks for 125 meal ideas .

How to combine recipes to make a balanced meal .

Delicious seasoning combinations to change flavor profiles.

Guidance on how to assemble a weekly menu plan.

All the recipes are reliably delicious, simple to prepare, and easily adaptable to your taste. They are gold! The cookbook is a keeper and one you will use again and again.

Get it here: 15 Dinner Recipes for the Rest of Your Life

The link is also at the top of this newsletter’s Home page.

Stupid-Easy No-Knead Bread is included in the book!

Because of your support, I get to cook, write, and share recipes with you and the rest of the world. I really appreciate you.

So, let’s talk about this week’s recipe.

Prep the Tofu

The technique used here makes a big difference when preparing tofu, that plant protein workhorse of the kitchen. In past recipes, we have pressed, torn, and even breaded tofu with really delicious results (try Plant Protein Gyros, BBQ grilled tofu, Plant Protein Schnitzel and Vegan Curry).

In this recipe, we shred the tofu on a box grater. Yes, seriously! The block of tofu will shred very easily and without too much pressure. Use the large holes on the grater.

It’s also important to use the right kind of tofu because not all of them will withstand being shredded. When shopping, choose Extra-Firm tofu. It is denser with less water content and holds together better than other types of tofu.

The shreds are then seasoned and baked. The result: a pleasantly chewy, meaty-textured plant protein to add to pasta sauce. This same technique can be used to make the filling for vegan chili, enchiladas, and even Sloppy Joes.

Recipe

Pimped Out Pappardelle with Plant Protein Ragu

Serves 4

Time: 1-ish hour

This comforting dish is deliciously saucy and vegan. A lovely ragu that will satisfy even the carnivorous members of your tribe. The salty, lemony, crunchy breadcrumb topping? Addictingly good.

There are a lot of moving parts in this slightly ostentatious dish, however, none of them are hard. And jarred marinara sauce is involved, so can I get an amen for that little timesaver? If you’d rather make your own marinara, please do so.

Protein:

1 lb block extra-firm tofu, drained

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp Italian seasoning or oregano

Sauce:

2 tsp olive oil

1/2 cup diced onions

2 or 3 cloves minced garlic

3 cups marinara (24 oz jar or homemade)

1 Tbsp vegan basil pesto (jarred or homemade)

Pasta:

12 to 16 oz dried pappardelle (or other pasta)

Crunchy topping:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp finely chopped parsley and basil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F/180 C. Lightly grease a rimmed baking sheet or line with parchment paper and set aside. Pat the tofu block with paper towels to get rid of excess moisture. Using a box grater, grate the tofu into shreds using the large holes of the grater. Add the nutritional yeast, oil, soy sauce, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning to the tofu and toss with your hands until it is coated. Tip the tofu shreds onto the prepared baking sheet and spread out into an even layer. Bake for 30 minutes. Stir and spread out into an even layer again and bake 10 minutes longer. Remove from oven. While the tofu roasts, make the sauce by heating the oil over medium heat in a high-sided skillet. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 4 or 5 minutes, just until the onions are soft. Tip in the marinara sauce and pesto. Stir everything together, cover, and let simmer on low heat. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water for later. Make the crunchy topping by heating the oil over medium-high heat in a small sauté pan. Add the panko, salt, and garlic powder and stir to coat. Toast the panko until it is golden brown and fragrant. Remove from heat, then add the lemon zest and parsley. Now it’s time to assemble this pimped out dish! Add the roasted tofu and cooked pasta to the sauce and gently toss to coat. Pour in a little of the reserved pasta water to loosen things up, if needed. To serve, place the pasta on individual serving plates and generously sprinkle with topping and extra parsley or basil.

Tell Me

What has been your favorite pasta dish so far this month? I’m all ears and would love to know.

Next week: Mexican pasta (whaaat?) with a creamy verde sauce. It’s dairy-free and so good! See you next Friday.

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