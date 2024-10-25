Hi there friends! Friday high-fives to you all, both longtime and new readers. I’m so glad you found your way here. We are closing out October, which has been a month-long love affair with pasta and noodles of all kinds. This month’s recipes included Pasta with Creamy Pumpkin Alfredo, Nutty Noodles with Shrimp, and Pimped Out Pappardelle with Plant Protein Ragu.

We say adios to October with today’s recipe which is a riff on espagueti verde, a pasta dish that is popular in parts of Mexico. I occasionally see it on the menu in Mexican restaurants here in SoCal. It’s so creamy and delicious!

Wondering what’s on the horizon for next month? Starters and desserts. And sheet pans might be involved. We are counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday here in the U.S., but these recipes can be enjoyed anytime by anyone and anywhere.

Paid subscribers can also look forward to a special post using leftover turkey (you will never guess what we are doing with it!).

SoCal Cuisine

California Cuisine is what I mainly write about in this newsletter. It is bright, fresh, and delicious, with lots of local in-season produce and flavor combinations that reflect our state’s diverse ethnic population. I wrote an article for FoodStack Library if you want to read more about it.

One of the main influencers in Southern California cuisine is Mexico. I live a little over an hour from the U.S.-Mexican border so our local area is filled with not only restaurant chains that feature Mexican food but also mom-and-pop shops. Mexican cuisine isn’t just tacos, as delicious as they are, but varies from region to region in Mexico.

For instance, in El Norte, which runs along the U.S. border and stretches for 2,000 miles, you will find all sorts of grilled meats (goat and beef, sometimes pork), cheeses and cheesy dishes, and seafood on the coast (hello, fish tacos!). The Bajio area is on the inland plains of Mexico where rice dishes are popular as well as pork. Central Mexico is where the foodie scene is, mainly in Mexico City, and where you’ll find trendy street food. The Gulf and South regions are closer to the Caribbean so their food reflects Carib, Spanish, Mayan, and even Middle Eastern influences.

When my children were toddlers, I used to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers group (MOPS!) at the local church. Each meeting we had a potluck and that is where I was first introduced to espagueti verde, or green spaghetti. A mom named Ileana frequently brought it and I always looked for it on the buffet table. She learned how to make it from her mom in northern Mexico and said it was a staple at holidays and family parties.

As much as I love the original dish, I adapted Ileana’s recipe for espagueti verde to my family’s need. The majority of my peeps are dairy-free (not by choice but necessity) so I subbed in coconut milk for the cow’s milk. And you know I can’t help but tinker around, so I also added tomatillos, jalapeno, and Mexican bulb onions to give the dish a little more zip. I think you are going to love it.

Recipe

Mexican Pasta Verde

Serves 4

Time: 1 hour-ish

Creamy with mild heat, this pasta dish is unlike anything you’ve had before. Roasted chilis, tomatillos, garlic, and bulb onions bring some smoky char while fresh cilantro and lime juice brighten things up.

Modifications: Leave out the jalapeno if your tummy says no to spicy. Sub in parsley if you don’t like cilantro. Use any pasta you like. You’re an adult so you can do what you want.

Ingredients:

6 medium tomatillos

3 Mexican bulb onions

2 poblano chiles

1 jalapeno

1 head garlic

Olive oil for drizzling

1 bunch cilantro (about 1 cup loosely packed leaves)

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground cumin

1 can (14 oz) full fat coconut milk (or other milk)

2 cups chicken or veggie broth

1 lb. penne or other pasta

1 lime, cut into wedges

extra cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 F/220 C. Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Remove the papery husks from tomatillos and discard. Halve the poblano peppers and jalapeno, and remove the stems and seeds. Cut the top off the garlic head, exposing the cloves inside. Place the head in foil or parchment, then drizzle with olive oil and seal the foil closed. Place the tomatillos, bulb onions, poblanos, and jalapeno on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly drizzle with 1 or 2 tablespoons of oil and using your hands, distribute the oil evenly over all the veggies. Turn the peppers cut side down. Add the wrapped garlic to the sheet. Roast for 35-ish minutes until the veggies are soft and charred in spots. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Scrape all the roasted veggies and any pan juices into a blender or food processor. When the garlic is cool enough to handle, squeeze out the roasted cloves into the blender. Throw in the cilantro, salt, and cumin. Blitz for 10 to 20 seconds, then add the coconut milk and broth. Blitz again until everything is pureed and smooth. Pour the mixture into a large pot or Dutch oven and place it on medium-low heat on the stovetop. Prepare the pasta according to package directions (don’t forget to salt the pasta water!). Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water to the side. Tip the cooked pasta into the verde sauce and stir to coat. Add some pasta water, if needed, to loosen things up. Add a squeeze of lime and garnish with extra chopped cilantro.

Buy Me a Coffee

A cortado with my mom!

Are you enjoying the newsletter but not yet ready to become a paid subscriber? No worries friend, I’m glad you are here, regardless of your subscription status.

If you’d like to show your appreciation for the weekly recipes but aren’t sure how, now you can Buy Me a Coffee. Your gift helps keep me caffeinated and bright-eyed as I write each week’s post.

The link is also at the top of my Home page. Thanks so much for your support!

Tell Me

What was your favorite pasta dish this month? Do tell.

Next week: November begins, believe it or not! So look forward to an autumnal soup that is great as a starter or a meal. See you next Friday.