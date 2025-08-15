Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Kerry Faber's avatar
Kerry Faber
Aug 15, 2025Edited

I'm obsessed with shrubs (and shrub cocktails). Can't wait to make my own! And loved seeing you on both coasts!!

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1 reply by Betty Williams
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Shell Plant
Aug 19, 2025

I loved this newsletter Betty. I am now wishing I had shrubbed my blackcurrants! They were super salty and no good for desserts at all. I'm not sure what I did wrong. Now wondering if I could use it as a salty sauce for meat!

Loved seeing all your pictures of NYC, and hoping your ma feels better soon

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