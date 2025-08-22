Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Aki moroto's avatar
Aki moroto
Aug 22, 2025

So much fun delicious projects happening, and this yummy bread is so versatile and scrumptious too! Thank you for sharing-

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Giovanna Solimando's avatar
Giovanna Solimando
Aug 22, 2025Edited

Nice! Such a small amount of commercial yeast, it’s basically sourdough bread (if you do decide to keep a starter, you can store as little as 30g in the fridge, and feed it once a week or less — I often forget it in there — and it’ll still make great breads, pizza, focaccia etc 🤍)

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