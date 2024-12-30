Betty Eatz Newsletter

Betty Eatz Newsletter

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Carrie Rader's avatar
Carrie Rader
Dec 30, 2024

Happy New Year Betty!! Looking forward to a new year of fabulous recipes!!🥰

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1 reply by Betty Williams
Sheryl O'Connell's avatar
Sheryl O'Connell
Dec 30, 2024

Best wishes for the New Year Betty! Looking forward to reading your work and trying your gorgeous recipes.

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